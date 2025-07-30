Morning Coffee - July 30, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Topics we discussed in this episode of Morning Coffee include:

1. AAP Lawsuit Against HHS Over Vaccine Policy

Referenced Article: AAP Sues HHS Over Vaccine Policy

A critical examination of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ (AAP) legal action against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), citing concerns over vaccine policy implementation and enforcement. This development raises serious questions about federal oversight and the protection of parental and medical freedom.

2. Personal Reaction to Recent Policy Shift

Referenced Article: Medical vs. Nonmedical Immunization Exemptions

Expressing deep concern over the elimination of nonmedical vaccine exemptions. This policy shift is viewed as an egregious overreach that disregards informed consent and individual autonomy.

3. 5th Anniversary Commemoration at the Supreme Court

Reference: Stella Immanuel on X

An important public gathering marking the fifth anniversary of a pivotal moment in medical freedom advocacy. Attendance at this event underscores the enduring commitment to constitutional rights and health sovereignty.

4. Call to Civic Action

In this historic moment, the public retains a small but significant voice in national decision-making. Collective civic engagement—by even a fraction of the population—can catalyze meaningful policy transformation. A reminder: if 200 million people act, change is inevitable.

5. New Book Project Inspired by “Fear Not”

Introducing the genesis of a new book project rooted in the biblical phrase “Fear Not.” The theme serves as both a spiritual and philosophical lens through which modern challenges are addressed, calling for courage, clarity, and conviction.

6. Audience Question – Transmission Concerns Post-Vaccination

An inquiry into tertiary transmission: Can a third party be affected if an unvaccinated person contracts viral material from a vaccinated individual and then exposes another? A discussion of current literature (or lack thereof), and why more research may be needed to clarify the risk of passive exposure or viral shedding.

7. Suggested Multivitamin Protocol

Professional recommendation of a comprehensive, bioavailable multivitamin to support foundational nutritional needs and immune resilience.

8. Alternatives to Blood Transfusions

Exploration of non-transfusion therapies including:

· EBOO (extracorporeal blood oxygenation and ozonation) therapy · Vitamin D and iron supplementation · Bone marrow support protocols · Clean, organic nutrition · Produce decontamination using potassium permanganate or PBX spray · Avoidance of commercial cow’s milk in favor of whole or raw milk when appropriate

9. Ask The Expert Masterclass – Final Registration Reminder

Tonight’s “Ask The Expert” session will cover urgent and timely health topics. Limited spots remain. Register at: https://bit.ly/expert-eye

**In April, there are TWO Ask The Expert events! I will interview Dr. Kim Biss and Dr. Jonathan Brajtbord separately. These interviews will focus on Male and Female Reproductive Health.

