Morning Coffee - July 29, 2026 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and we’d love you to experience it.

This is an extraordinary journey where your questions and engagement bring each episode to life. If you, or someone you know, are seeking answers to pressing wellness questions, this platform is perfectly designed to serve you. We warmly invite you and your friends to join our community this Wednesday morning at 11 am ET -participation is completely FREE and open to all.

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A few topics from this episode:

Fauci Hearing Raised Accountability Questions

The hearing focused on accountability for pandemic-era decisions, with criticism directed at Anthony Fauci’s repeated invocation of the Fifth Amendment and broader concerns about government transparency, gain-of-function research, and the lasting impact of COVID-19 policies on public health, education, and businesses.

Local Action Strengthens Constitutional Government

Restoring constitutional principles begins with local involvement, supporting principled leadership, and encouraging citizens to actively participate in protecting individual rights and government accountability rather than remaining politically disengaged.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Support Whole-Body Health

Omega-3 fatty acids support cardiovascular health, brain function, inflammation, autoimmune conditions, and overall wellness.

Lymphedema Requires Identifying The Underlying Cause

Persistent leg swelling should be evaluated to determine whether it results from venous disease, arterial disease, or true lymphedema. Elevating the legs, lymphatic therapies, compression devices, rebounding, and Enhanced External Counterpulsation (ECP) therapy may provide supportive relief while the underlying condition is investigated.

Vision Changes Benefit From Supporting Eye Health And Circulation

Eye health may benefit from reducing blue light exposure, supporting microcirculation, and using nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, selenium, bilberry, lutein, astaxanthin, grape seed extract, quercetin, lycopene, and nattokinase-based supplements.

Vaccine Education Resources Help Parents Make Informed Decisions

Resources recommended for parents researching childhood vaccines, include the VaxApp, Turtles All the Way Down, Pertussis Through the Ages, Children’s Health Defense videos, Vaxxed documentaries, vaccine education courses (vcourses.drtenpenny.com), podcasts, and Substack articles.

Digestive Enzymes Support Celiac Disease Management

Celiac disease management centers on avoiding gluten while supporting digestion with probiotics and digestive enzymes.

Natural Therapies May Help Bulging Discs And Neuropathy

Chiropractic spinal decompression, acupuncture, anti-inflammatory nutrients such as turmeric and boswellia, healthy weight management, blood sugar control, and topical NeuroMist are some recommended and supportive options for bulging discs and neuropathy, along with identifying the underlying cause whenever possible.

Statins Linked To CoQ10 Depletion And Neurological Concerns

Statin medications may reduce CoQ10 production, contribute to muscle pain, and increase the risk of cognitive decline. Cholesterol is an important component of normal brain function, and dietary approaches are encouraged as an alternative strategy for many people.

Reading Remains Essential For Independent Learning

Rebuilding the habit of reading books rather than relying only on short-form media and creating a yearly reading plan centered on health, nutrition, agriculture, politics, spirituality, and other subjects is a practical way to strengthen knowledge, critical thinking, and informed decision-making.

Links from this show:

VaxApp: VaxApp is the first mobile app built to help families and individuals understand vaccines and walk into every doctor's appointment prepared.

Zero Accountability In A Failed System: Exposing how corruption and captured institutions have dismantled the rule of law and erased the accountability that we all expect.

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Foundational support for healthy circulation and fibrin balance when discussing vascular health. Position as general wellness support only, never as treatment for COVID or vaccine injury.

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