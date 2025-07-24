Morning Coffee - July 23, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!

GoTherefore Conference – July 25–26, 2025

I will be presenting live at 3:10 PM on Friday, July 25. This nationally recognized event is open to the public for both in-person and virtual attendance. Explore the full speaker lineup and register at www.gothereforeconference.com.

Washington, D.C. Appearance and Book Signing – July 27

If you're in the D.C. area, join me this Sunday at The Darcy Hotel from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM for an exclusive book signing event (books will be available onsite). Later at 4:00 PM , I will be appearing on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court alongside Dr. Stella Immanuel for a special address.

This Month’s Prime Research Now Available

After over 50 hours of research, my July white paper is complete: “Diagnostic Approaches to Eye Health: An Evaluation of Non-Invasive and Invasive Tests for Vision.” This 30-page evidence-based document is now available in the Prime member portal.

► Coming this week: the companion presentation.

► Next week: the Expert Masterclass with Dr. Seema Nanda – register at bit.ly/expert-eye

Note: Prime members receive complimentary access to the live webinar, but registration is required to receive your personal studio link.

The Fluoride Controversy: What You’re Not Being Told

Despite mounting scientific concerns, fluoride remains in municipal water systems. A federal lawsuit seeks to uphold this program - without a roll-call vote. Meanwhile, policies like the Pesticide Immunity Bill allow harmful additives in our food and water, even as artificial dyes are being phased out. It's time to stay vigilant and advocate for cleaner food and water systems.

Gut Health Alert: Does Para-Shield Disrupt Beneficial Flora?

Para-Shield is effective at eliminating parasites, but does it compromise the microbiome? I offer supporting insights and recommend pairing with Fulvic Minerals+ and Opti Biotic to restore microbial balance and strengthen the gut-brain-immune axis.

Ozempic & Autoimmunity: What Is the Real Risk?

Is there a link between Ozempic (semaglutide) and conditions such as Myasthenia Gravis or other autoimmune diseases? I discuss the pharmacological mechanisms, emerging adverse events, and list several side effects that raise red flags. The continued market availability of this drug demands scrutiny.

