Morning Coffee - July 22, 2026 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and we’d love you to experience it.

This is an extraordinary journey where your questions and engagement bring each episode to life. If you, or someone you know, are seeking answers to pressing wellness questions, this platform is perfectly designed to serve you. We warmly invite you and your friends to join our community this Wednesday morning at 11 am ET -participation is completely FREE and open to all.

To join Dr.T in studio every Wednesday: sign up at bit.ly/drtchat

A few topics from this episode:

Childhood vaccines carry a significant cumulative aluminum load. Dr. Chris Exley’s research finds that aluminum adjuvants distribute to the brain, bone marrow, kidneys, and liver.

No vaccine on the current pediatric schedule has been tested against a true placebo. The absence of placebo-controlled trials undermines safety claims across the entire schedule.

Polio vaccination in the Western Hemisphere is unnecessary given regional eradication status. The WHO certified the Western Hemisphere polio-free in 1994. Why does the U.S. schedule still include multiple polio doses?

Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center offers specialized testing. TIMC in Cleveland provides thermography, extensive lab work, and hormone testing for patients, with follow-up consultations available by phone.

Mammograms for routine screening are not recommended. Thermography is a preferred diagnostic alternative, reserving mammograms for diagnostic (not screening) use only.

The “Vax” app is now available. Available on iOS and Android, the app lets users look up ingredients, contraindications, and side effects, with monthly content updates planned.

Prime Membership provides ongoing organ-system-based health education. Members receive monthly white papers, recorded presentations, and access to a live monthly “Ask the Expert” masterclass, with the next installment featuring radiologist Dr. Rob Brown on EMF exposure.

Dark circles under the eyes can be attributed to a variety of factors

Arousals (brief partial wake-ups during the night) including trips to the bathroom, interrupted deep sleep, venous or lymphatic congestion and, less commonly, kidney dysfunction are contributing factors to dark circles.

Links from this show:

Ask the Expert Masterclass with Dr. Rob Brown: The Invisible Exposure: What every family needs to know about EMFs, Dirty Electricity and Wireless Radiation

VaxApp: VaxApp is the first mobile app built to help families and individuals understand vaccines and walk into every doctor’s appointment prepared.

Opti Omega: Save 15% with code DRT15 through July 31, 2026

Share

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Prime Membership: Provides continued access to in depth discussions and expanding health education that support long term intellectual resilience.

Pro Immune: save 10% with code DRT

Bookstore: Browse books by all of the authors featured on The Tenpenny Files

Leave a comment