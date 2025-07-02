Morning Coffee - July 2, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Topics we discussed in this episode of Morning Coffee include:

Understanding the Risks: What Are the Potential Dangers of Vaccines Like Hepatitis B?

Explore scientific and public health debates surrounding vaccine safety, with a focus on the Hepatitis B vaccine and its risk-benefit analysis.

Concerns Over Contamination and Animal-Derived Ingredients

Discuss the emergence of new flu vaccines reportedly containing non-human biological, animal material, and the implications for public trust and health.

From Chemical Manufacturing to Cancer Awareness Campaigns

The historical role of pharmaceutical companies in creating both the problem and the perceived solution within cancer awareness.

How Much Vaccine Education Do Medical Students Receive?

Question the depth and quality of vaccine education in medical school curricula and its impact on informed patient care.

Physician Incentives: Are Doctors Rewarded for Administering Vaccines and Prescriptions?

The financial structures and incentive models influencing healthcare decisions in modern medicine and how money is put ahead of patient care and wellbeing.

Are Patients Viewed as Widgets? The Mechanization of Human Health in Modern Medicine

Profit vs. Wellness: Do Pharmaceutical Companies Benefit from Chronic Illness?

The pharmaceutical industry profits more from managing symptoms than from curing diseases.

The Pill-for-Every-Symptom Model: Why We Rarely Treat the Root Cause

The common healthcare approach of symptom suppression rather than investigating and resolving underlying conditions.

The 200-Year Legacy of Medical Missteps: Are We Still Paying the Price?

Decisions in medicine that continue to influence modern healthcare practices and outcomes.

Infection vs. Disease: What’s the Real Difference and Why It Matters

The distinction between infection and disease, and how this affects diagnosis, treatment, and public perception.

Natural Therapies for Restless Leg Syndrome: Chiropractic, Acupuncture, and ECP Therapy

Mercury Exposure: Thimerosal in Vaccines and Mercury in Food

Mercury course, Aluminum course, Adjuvants course, Foreign Proteins course, Uncovering Vaccine Secrets course bundle, How to Read a Package Insert course

Links from this show:

Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter: Weekly specials

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: First bottle only $14 plus free shipping

Zeolite Cellular & Gut Detox Duo Pack: First pack only $39

Telo-Vital: First bottle only $49

TenpennyECP.com

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Opti Vital Cleanse: Save 10% with code DRT10

Gluco-Control: control cravings and blood sugar spikes – First bottle ONLY $10

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

Become a TENPENNY PRIME Member to support my work in research and in getting this information to you and the entire world. Prime memberships bring you 3 NEW tiers of information every month. A White Paper on Interventions and Procedures, a Vaccine/Medical Presentation, and an exclusive pass to a LIVE Q&A with a guest EXPERT. Join the PRIME membership valued at $3,588 for $24.97/mth or $249.94/year. **In April, there are TWO Ask The Expert events! I will interview Dr. Kim Biss and Dr. Jonathan Brajtbord separately. These interviews will focus on Male and Female Reproductive Health.

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle: 15% off

My Pillow: Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss: Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane & Chaga – Get 10% off with code DRT

ProImmune: Save 10% with code DRT

Share

Leave a comment