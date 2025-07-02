Morning Coffee - July 2, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!
Topics we discussed in this episode of Morning Coffee include:
Understanding the Risks: What Are the Potential Dangers of Vaccines Like Hepatitis B?
Explore scientific and public health debates surrounding vaccine safety, with a focus on the Hepatitis B vaccine and its risk-benefit analysis.
Concerns Over Contamination and Animal-Derived Ingredients
Discuss the emergence of new flu vaccines reportedly containing non-human biological, animal material, and the implications for public trust and health.
From Chemical Manufacturing to Cancer Awareness Campaigns
The historical role of pharmaceutical companies in creating both the problem and the perceived solution within cancer awareness.
How Much Vaccine Education Do Medical Students Receive?
Question the depth and quality of vaccine education in medical school curricula and its impact on informed patient care.
Physician Incentives: Are Doctors Rewarded for Administering Vaccines and Prescriptions?
The financial structures and incentive models influencing healthcare decisions in modern medicine and how money is put ahead of patient care and wellbeing.
Are Patients Viewed as Widgets? The Mechanization of Human Health in Modern Medicine
Profit vs. Wellness: Do Pharmaceutical Companies Benefit from Chronic Illness?
The pharmaceutical industry profits more from managing symptoms than from curing diseases.
The Pill-for-Every-Symptom Model: Why We Rarely Treat the Root Cause
The common healthcare approach of symptom suppression rather than investigating and resolving underlying conditions.
The 200-Year Legacy of Medical Missteps: Are We Still Paying the Price?
Decisions in medicine that continue to influence modern healthcare practices and outcomes.
Infection vs. Disease: What’s the Real Difference and Why It Matters
The distinction between infection and disease, and how this affects diagnosis, treatment, and public perception.
Natural Therapies for Restless Leg Syndrome: Chiropractic, Acupuncture, and ECP Therapy
Mercury Exposure: Thimerosal in Vaccines and Mercury in Food
Mercury course, Aluminum course, Adjuvants course, Foreign Proteins course, Uncovering Vaccine Secrets course bundle, How to Read a Package Insert course
Links from this show:
