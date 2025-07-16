Morning Coffee - July 16, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Topics we discussed in this episode of Morning Coffee include:

Insights from Writing My Optometry and Ophthalmology White Paper

Reflections on the research process, clinical findings, and emerging concerns in visual health.

Salivary Hormone Testing with DiagnosTechs

An overview of salivary diagnostic testing for hormone levels through DiagnosTechs —including how the tests are performed, what biomarkers are assessed, and what results may indicate.

My Personal Experience with DiagnosTechs Testing

Sharing my clinical and personal observations from using DiagnosTechs' hormone panels, including why I recommend them and what to expect from the results.

Could Low Progesterone Be Contributing to Your Infertility?

Exploring the role of progesterone in female fertility, and how suboptimal levels may contribute to conception challenges.

Proper Application of Hormone Patches

Why it's important to rotate the placement of estrogen or progesterone transdermal patches to avoid skin saturation and ensure consistent absorption.

Supplement Protocol: Strontium, Calcium, and Magnesium

Instructions on how to effectively take these bone-supportive minerals to optimize absorption and avoid nutrient competition.

Audience Q&A – Detoxification of Heavy Metals

Evidence-based approaches to support the body's natural detoxification of heavy metals, including chelation strategies and nutritional support.

Audience Q&A – Why Take CoQ10 Year-Round?

A discussion on the critical role of CoQ10 in mitochondrial energy production, especially after age 50, and why gel-cap formulations offer superior bioavailability.

Does Para-Shield Harm Beneficial Gut Bacteria?

An evaluation of how Para-Shield (a common herbal antiparasitic supplement) affects the gut microbiome, and considerations for maintaining microbial balance.

The Upcoming Prep4Survival Boot Camp 2025

Why the boot camp is so important in today's landscape. Learn life-saving strategies and planning from a master prepper. A 4-week online course starts July 24.

Become a TENPENNY PRIME Member to support my work in research and in getting this information to you and the entire world. Prime memberships bring you 3 NEW tiers of information every month. A White Paper on Interventions and Procedures, a Vaccine/Medical Presentation, and an exclusive pass to a LIVE Q&A with a guest EXPERT.

