Morning Coffee - July 15, 2026 Edition

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A few topics from this episode:

Lyme disease can progress beyond the bloodstream and affect tissues throughout the body Lyme disease moves from the bloodstream into tissue cells, where it becomes more difficult to address.

Biofilms protect infectious organisms and contribute to recurring symptoms Biofilm formation shields organisms from immune defenses and contributing to cycles of symptom flare-ups.

Lyme disease affects cognitive function and can mimic neurological disorders Neurological Lyme disease can produce memory loss, cognitive decline, and symptoms that resemble dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

Co-infections commonly occur with chronic Lyme disease Chronic Lyme disease is frequently accompanied by bacterial, viral, parasitic, and fungal infections along with heavy metal and chemical toxicities.

Healthy detoxification pathways support recovery from chronic illness Supporting detoxification before addressing chronic infections improves the body's ability to recover.

MTHFR variants influence Lyme disease symptoms and detoxification capacity MTHFR gene variants affect methylation, detoxification, neurological function, and individual symptom patterns.

Early treatment improves Lyme disease outcomes Prompt treatment following a tick bite increases the opportunity to address Lyme disease before deeper tissue involvement occurs.

Quantum Reflex Analysis creates individualized nutritional protocols Quantum Reflex Analysis is used to identify personalized nutritional and wellness recommendations based on individual findings.

Recovery from chronic Lyme disease is possible Comprehensive treatment, lifestyle changes, and targeted support improve the opportunity for long-term recovery from chronic Lyme disease.

Group education expands access to detoxification and wellness programs Group-based programs provide education and guidance for detoxification, parasite cleansing, and long-term health optimization.

Links from this show:

Beyond the Tickbite Webinar: Registration is open now. Ticks are spreading into new regions. Lyme disease cases continue to rise. Does Lyme disease explain your symptoms? You don’t have to remember a tick bite. You don’t need a bull’s-eye rash. And standard testing may not tell the whole story.

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