Morning Coffee - July 1, 2026 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and we’d love you to experience it.

This is an extraordinary journey where your questions and engagement bring each episode to life. If you, or someone you know, are seeking answers to pressing wellness questions, this platform is perfectly designed to serve you. We warmly invite you and your friends to join our community this Wednesday morning at 11 am ET -participation is completely FREE and open to all.

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A few topics from this episode:

Electropollution is an ongoing source of environmental exposure Electromagnetic fields from Wi-Fi networks, wireless devices, and surrounding infrastructure contribute to cumulative electropollution.

Autism support begins with nutrition and gradual detoxification Dietary changes, reducing processed foods and sugar, optimizing vitamin D and zinc, and gradual detoxification are foundational strategies for reducing inflammation.

Type 2 diabetes is driven by insulin resistance and chronic dietary inflammation Excess processed carbohydrates, high-fructose corn syrup, and inflammatory foods contribute to insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction.

Cardiovascular health is supported by nitric oxide production and healthy circulation Nitric oxide supports vasodilation, healthy blood flow, and overall cardiovascular function.

Alzheimer's disease is linked to insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction Alzheimer's disease is associated with amyloid accumulation, insulin resistance, and low lithium levels.

CBD products can help reduce anxiety during fireworks in pets CBD oils and chewable products are options to help calm pets during stressful events such as fireworks.

Lyme disease prevention includes tick awareness and early intervention Tick identification, early detection, and prompt treatment improve Lyme disease outcomes.

Blood health is supported through heavy metal detoxification and improved circulation Heavy metal detoxification and healthy blood flow are important factors in supporting vascular health.

Spike protein research continues to generate public interest Additional education and resources related to spike protein research are scheduled for future release.

Educational resources continue expanding through books, webinars, podcasts, and interviews Books, webinars, podcasts, newsletters, and interviews provide ongoing education across topics including EMFs, Lyme disease, nutrition, and health optimization.

Links from this show:

VaxApp: VaxApp is the first mobile app built to help families and individuals understand vaccines and walk into every doctor's appointment prepared.

Beyond the Tickbite Webinar: Registration is open now. Ticks are spreading into new regions. Lyme disease cases continue to rise. Does Lyme disease explain your symptoms? You don’t have to remember a tick bite. You don’t need a bull’s-eye rash. And standard testing may not tell the whole story.

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