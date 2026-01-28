Morning Coffee - Jan. 28, 2026 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and we’d love you to experience it.

A few topics from this episode:

Abnormal Blood Clotting Is a Central Post-Vaccine Concern

Unusual clotting, thickened blood, and fibrin buildup are increasingly reported after COVID injections, raising serious concerns about vascular injury and long-term cardiovascular risk.

Fibrin Accumulation Drives Inflammation and Organ Stress

Excess fibrin can impair circulation, oxygen delivery, and organ function, contributing to fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, and chronic inflammatory conditions.

Nattokinase as a Targeted Fibrinolytic Support

Nattokinase, derived from fermented Natto, as a natural enzyme that supports fibrin breakdown and healthier blood flow, particularly in individuals concerned about clotting risk.

Spike Protein–Related Injury Requires Active Intervention

Spike protein exposure, whether from infection or injection, can damage blood vessels and disrupt coagulation, making proactive cardiovascular and inflammatory support essential.

Detoxification Is Critical for Vascular and Immune Recovery

Detox pathways must be supported to help the body clear inflammatory debris, toxic exposures, and spike-related byproducts that compromise blood and immune health.

Symptoms Are Often Dismissed Instead of Investigated

Patients reporting chest pain, palpitations, numbness, or clotting symptoms are frequently told nothing is wrong, despite clear physiological mechanisms that warrant evaluation.

Natural Enzymes Are Being Ignored in Conventional Care

I address how low-cost, non-patentable therapies like Nattokinase receive little attention in mainstream medicine, despite growing interest for clot prevention and circulatory health.

Informed Consent Must Include Vascular Risk Disclosure

Patients cannot give true informed consent when risks such as clotting, myocarditis, and vascular inflammation are minimized or excluded from vaccine discussions.

Medical Freedom Includes Access to Preventive Strategies

People need to have the freedom to choose preventive and restorative approaches, nutritional, enzymatic, and detox-based, without censorship or professional retaliation.

Education Is the First Line of Protection

Understanding blood physiology, inflammation, and clotting mechanisms empowers people to recognize risk early and take action before irreversible damage occurs.

