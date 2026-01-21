Morning Coffee - Jan. 21, 2026 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and we’d love you to experience it.

This is an extraordinary journey where your questions and engagement bring each episode to life. If you, or someone you know, are seeking answers to pressing wellness questions, this platform is perfectly designed to serve you. We warmly invite you and your friends to join our community this Wednesday morning at 11 am ET -participation is completely FREE and open to all.

To join Dr.T in studio every Wednesday: sign up at bit.ly/drtchat

A few topics from this episode:

Informed Consent Is Still Missing in Modern Medicine

Patients are routinely asked to comply with medical interventions, especially vaccines, without transparent discussion of risks, limitations, or the absence of long-term safety data, undermining true informed consent.

“Safe and Effective” Is a Mantra, Not a Scientific Conclusion

The phrase “safe and effective” is repeatedly used as marketing language, not as a conclusion supported by rigorous placebo-controlled, long-term studies across the lifespan.

Vaccines Are Assumed to Work; Not Proven to Prevent Disease or Transmission

Both human and animal vaccines are based on assumptions of protection and transmission reduction, without confirming whether individuals develop protective immunity or for how long.

Animal Vaccines Reveal the Same Flawed Model as Human Vaccines

There are parallels between veterinary and pediatric vaccination practices; animals receive full adult doses regardless of size, often leading to chronic illness, cancer, and immune dysfunction.

Chronic Illness Often Follows Immune System Disruption

Vaccines can disrupt the microbiome and immune balance, contributing to conditions such as eczema, autoimmune disease, neurological symptoms, and chronic inflammation.

Medical Freedom Requires Education, Not Blind Trust

Individuals must understand anatomy, physiology, and biochemistry at a practical level so they can make informed decisions rather than outsourcing responsibility to institutions with financial conflicts of interest.

Health Sovereignty Is the Foundation of Long-Term Wellness

Each one of us has one body for life, and protecting it requires questioning interventions that may cause irreversible harm rather than prevent disease.

Financial Preparedness Is Part of Health Preparedness

Medical freedom and economic resilience go hand in hand. Access to care, food, and autonomy depends on financial stability, especially during systemic disruption.

Gold and Silver Offer Tangible Protection Against Economic Instability

Precious metals have preserved value through inflation, currency devaluation, and political upheaval, making them a practical tool for safeguarding resources outside fragile financial systems.

Silver’s Supply Crisis Signals a Major Wealth Shift

Industrial demand and limited supply are driving silver prices upward, positioning silver as an accessible entry point for individuals seeking long-term wealth preservation while fiat currency loses value.

Links from this show:

PrimeMembership.DrTenpenny.com: Join our Prime membership for exclusive content

Micronic Silver: save 15% with code DRT

7k Metals: learn more and start your journey now

Zero Accountability: Order your copy of Zero Accountability in a Failed System HERE

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Telo-Vital: Get your first bottle for $49

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

