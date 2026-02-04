Morning Coffee - Feb. 4, 2026 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and we’d love you to experience it.

This is an extraordinary journey where your questions and engagement bring each episode to life. If you, or someone you know, are seeking answers to pressing wellness questions, this platform is perfectly designed to serve you. We warmly invite you and your friends to join our community this Wednesday morning at 11 am ET -participation is completely FREE and open to all.

To join Dr.T in studio every Wednesday: sign up at bit.ly/drtchat

A few topics from this episode:

Vaccine Harm Must Be Discussed Honestly in Clinical Settings

Vaccines can and do cause harm in some individuals, and ignoring adverse outcomes undermines both patient safety and the integrity of medical practice.

The Immune System Is Being Chronically Overstimulated

Repeated immune challenges from vaccines and environmental exposures can dysregulate immune response, contributing to inflammation, autoimmunity, and chronic illness.

Informed Consent Is Incomplete Without Full Risk Disclosure

Patients cannot make informed decisions when known risks, adverse reactions, and gaps in long-term safety data are minimized or excluded from vaccine conversations.

Chronic Inflammation Is the Common Denominator in Modern Disease

Vaccine injury, environmental toxins, and metabolic dysfunction are connected to chronic inflammation, which drives cardiovascular disease, neurological symptoms, and immune breakdown.

Neurological and Cardiovascular Symptoms Are Red Flags

Symptoms such as brain fog, neuropathy, palpitations, and chest discomfort are warning signs of deeper immune and vascular injury that deserve investigation, not dismissal.

Medical Freedom Is a Core Ethical Principle

Individuals have the right to question medical recommendations, decline interventions, and pursue alternative paths to health without coercion or professional intimidation.

The One-Size-Fits-All Model of Vaccination Is Scientifically Flawed

Genetic variability, metabolic health, toxic load, and prior immune injury make uniform vaccine recommendations medically unsound.

Root-Cause Medicine Outperforms Symptom Suppression

It is important to identify and correct underlying immune dysfunction, inflammation, and toxic burden rather than mask symptoms with pharmaceuticals.

Patients Are Being Gaslit About Their Own Experiences

People reporting post-vaccine symptoms are often told “nothing is wrong,” despite consistent clinical patterns that point to immune and inflammatory injury.

Education Is the Path to Health Sovereignty

People need to learn basic physiology, immune function, and risk assessment so they can protect their health and make decisions rooted in knowledge rather than fear.

Links from this show:

PrimeMembership.DrTenpenny.com: Join our Prime membership for exclusive content

Micronic Silver: save 15% with code DRT

Cardio Miracle: “sugar in liver gets converted to cholesterol” - Cardio Miracle heals the lining of blood vessels

Zero Accountability: Order your copy of Zero Accountability in a Failed System HERE

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Telo-Vital: Get your first bottle for $49

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

