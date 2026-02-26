Morning Coffee - Feb. 25, 2026 Edition with special guest, Selina DeLangre

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and we’d love you to experience it.

This is an extraordinary journey where your questions and engagement bring each episode to life. If you, or someone you know, are seeking answers to pressing wellness questions, this platform is perfectly designed to serve you. We warmly invite you and your friends to join our community this Wednesday morning at 11 am ET -participation is completely FREE and open to all.

To join Dr.T in studio every Wednesday: sign up at bit.ly/drtchat

A few topics from this episode:

Celtic Sea Salt Supports Mineral and Cellular Balance

Unrefined sea salt provides essential trace minerals that support hydration, nerve function, metabolic stability, and overall cellular health.

Mineral Sufficiency Enhances Energy and Immune Resilience

Adequate trace minerals help regulate fluid balance, mitochondrial energy production, and immune function, especially under chronic stress and toxic exposure.

The Sustain Me Event Promotes Health Sovereignty and Education

Sustain Me brings together experts and families focused on detoxification, metabolic health, and informed medical decision-making.

mRNA Injections Raise Serious Safety Concerns

Emerging data links mRNA products to immune disruption, cardiovascular injury, and cancer risk, warranting independent safety review.

Chronic Disease Is Driven by Inflammation and Toxic Burden

Autoimmune disorders, metabolic syndrome, and neurological decline are closely tied to cumulative toxic exposure and inflammatory stress.

GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs Carry Neuropsychiatric Risks

Growing evidence connects GLP-1 injectables to depression, cognitive changes, and mental health concerns.

Detoxification Is Foundational in Modern Preventive Care

Heavy metals, glyphosate, and environmental toxins necessitate structured detox strategies for long-term health resilience.

Glyphosate Policy Requires Strategic Transition

Agricultural reform must balance public health concerns with food security through phased, sustainable change.

Pharmaceutical Lobbying Influences Public Health Policy

Corporate funding and lobbying continue shaping regulatory decisions, raising conflict-of-interest concerns.

Mineral Balance Supports Cellular Stability

Adequate magnesium, potassium, and trace minerals are essential for hydration, nerve function, and metabolic health.

Natural Immune Challenges Build Resilience

Fever and routine immune activation support adaptive immune development rather than suppression.

Vaccination Is an Irreversible Medical Intervention

Once administered, vaccine effects cannot be reversed, making thorough informed consent and careful risk–benefit evaluation essential.

The Inability to “Unvaccinate” Requires Full Transparency

Because vaccination cannot be undone, full disclosure of risks, long-term effects, and individual susceptibility is critical for ethical care.

Links from this show:

Sustain Me Living & Wellness Fair (March 16 - 21st) -Use code DRT10 for 10% off https://sustainme2026.eventbrite.com

Celtic Sea Salt - www.celticseasalt.com

Vaccine Courses - vcourses.drtenpenny.com

NEW BOOK - Get your copy my new book, Pertussis Vaccines Through the Ages HERE.

Zero Accountability (book): Order your copy of Zero Accountability in a Failed System HERE

