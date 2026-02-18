Morning Coffee - Feb. 18, 2026 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and we’d love you to experience it.

This is an extraordinary journey where your questions and engagement bring each episode to life. If you, or someone you know, are seeking answers to pressing wellness questions, this platform is perfectly designed to serve you. We warmly invite you and your friends to join our community this Wednesday morning at 11 am ET -participation is completely FREE and open to all.

To join Dr.T in studio every Wednesday: sign up at bit.ly/drtchat

A few topics from this episode:

Pertussis Vaccination Policies Defy Scientific Logic

Current pertussis vaccine recommendations, especially for pregnant women, grandparents, and seniors, are not grounded in sound immunology and may paradoxically increase transmission risk rather than reduce it. .

Whole-Cell vs. Acellular Pertussis: A History of Neurological Safety Concerns

Whole-cell pertussis vaccines have been historically associated with documented neurological adverse events, prompting the development of acellular formulations; however, safety concerns and policy decisions surrounding continued global use remain an area of ongoing debate and scrutiny.

Chronic Disease Is Largely Self-Induced Through Lifestyle and Toxic Load

The majority of modern chronic illness stems from inflammatory foods, glyphosate exposure, heavy metals, poor sleep, EMFs, and pharmaceutical overuse, not a deficiency of medical interventions.

Infant Vaccine Schedule, Package Inserts, and Toxicological Load

Review of manufacturer package inserts for combination injections administered during early infancy highlights cumulative ingredient exposure, documented adverse event listings, and acknowledged neurodevelopmental safety limitations, raising ongoing toxicological and long-term safety questions.

Expansion of Vaccine Schedules and Regulatory Transparency

Professional medical organizations and regulatory agencies continue expanding vaccine schedules, while concerns persist regarding long-term safety data, adverse event reporting, and independent risk evaluation.

Medical Freedom Requires Independent Education

Access to primary source documents, including package inserts and historical safety data, remains central to informed consent and patient autonomy in medical decision-making.

Detoxification Is Foundational in a Toxic World

Heavy metals, environmental pollutants, and persistent organic toxins accumulate over time, making structured detox strategies, such as our drtdetox, an essential part of preventive health.

Metabolic Dysfunction Drives Modern Disease Epidemics

Insulin resistance, fatty liver, hypertension, and diabetes represent late stage manifestations of metabolic stress, and prevention requires early lifestyle correction, not more prescriptions.

Conventional Medicine Is Designed for Acute Trauma, Not Chronic Prevention

Emergency care and surgical interventions have value, but chronic disease management requires root cause medicine focused on nutrition, detoxification, inflammation control, and immune balance.

Education and Spiritual Resilience Strengthen Health Sovereignty

Physical health, informed decision making, and spiritual grounding work together to build resilience in an era of censorship, pharmaceutical influence, and public health overreach.

Links from this show:

Cardio Miracle: “sugar in liver gets converted to cholesterol” - Cardio Miracle heals the lining of blood vessels



NEW BOOK - Order my new book, Pertussis Vaccines Through the Ages HERE.

Zero Accountability: Order your copy of Zero Accountability in a Failed System HERE

