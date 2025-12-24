Morning Coffee - Dec. 24, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and we’d love you to experience it.

This is an extraordinary journey where your questions and engagement bring each episode to life. If you, or someone you know, are seeking answers to pressing wellness questions, this platform is perfectly designed to serve you. We warmly invite you and your friends to join our community this Wednesday morning at 11 am ET -participation is completely FREE and open to all.

To join Dr.T in studio every Wednesday: sign up at bit.ly/drtchat

A few topics from this episode:

Immune System Resilience as the Foundation of Health Strengthen the immune system through nutrition, detoxification support, and lifestyle-based medicine rather than relying on pharmaceutical interventions as the default solution.

Informed Consent and Ethical Medical Practice Patients deserve full transparency about vaccine risks, limitations, and documented adverse events so they can make truly informed medical decisions without pressure or fear-based messaging.

Questioning the “Safe and Effective” Narrative

Always question the assumption that vaccines are universally safe and effective, especially when real-world outcomes and patient experiences do not always align with clinical trial claims.

Support personalized, patient-centered medicine Recognize that genetics, environmental exposures, and immune status matter when evaluating vaccine risk versus benefit.

Prevention Through Holistic and Integrative Care

I emphasize preventive strategies such as immune-supportive supplementation, topical therapeutics, and natural healing modalities that support the body’s innate ability to repair and regulate itself.

Listening to and Treating Vaccine-Injured Patients

Take patient reports of post-vaccine injury seriously. Focusing on identifying and addressing inflammation, immune dysregulation, neurological stress, and chronic symptoms rather than dismissing their experiences.

Christmas, Gratitude, and Community Connection

I take time during the Christmas season to express gratitude for patients, colleagues, and this growing community committed to truth, healing, faith, and medical freedom, recognizing that connection and hope are essential components of health.

