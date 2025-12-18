Morning Coffee - Dec. 17, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and we’d love you to experience it.

A few topics from this episode:

Why Informed Consent Fails When Vaccine Risks Are Withheld True informed consent requires honest discussion of vaccine risks, including organ specific injury mechanisms that are too often minimized or ignored in mainstream medicine. Patients cannot give true consent when vaccine risks are minimized or omitted

How Vaccines Can Disrupt Organ Systems: A Physician’s Perspective I’ve spent years documenting how vaccines can adversely affect multiple organ systems, which is why my educational work focuses on anatomy, physiology, and how medical interventions, including vaccines, may disrupt normal biological function.

Vaccine Injury Is Underreported, Not Rare My 25+ years of research shows that vaccine injury is not rare, it is under-recognized, under-reported, and frequently mislabeled as “coincidental” or idiopathic disease.

Every Injection Is a Biological Risk—Not a Benign Event The idea that vaccines are universally safe is just not true. Every injection is a biological intervention with potential for long-term harm, particularly to the immune, neurological, cardiovascular, and musculoskeletal systems.

COVID Vaccines Exposed the Reality of Genetic and Cellular Damage The COVID injections highlighted a long-standing problem: genetic and cellular disruption, including spike protein persistence, DNA plasmids, and inflammatory cascades that can permanently alter health. More in my book Zero Accountability

Why Vaccine Damage Cannot Be Fully Reversed After Injection Once injected, there is no reliable way to fully reverse vaccine damage, which is why prevention, education, and medical freedom are far more ethical than coercion.

Detoxification as Harm Reduction After Vaccine Injury I routinely discuss detoxification strategies such as chelation support, enzyme therapy and gut restoration, not as cures, but as tools to help the body cope after toxic exposure, including vaccine injury.

The Myth of Pharmaceutical Neutrality in Modern Medicine Patients deserve to know that pharmaceutical products are not neutral, and that repeated exposure, especially via mandated vaccines, can compound harm over time.

Immune Overload and the Rise of Chronic Disease The body is resilient but not invincibl e , and repeated immune assaults can accelerate chronic illness, disability, and premature aging.

Medical Freedom Is an Ethical Imperative, Not a Political Position I advocate for medical choice and bodily autonomy, because forced vaccination violates ethical medicine and strips patients of their right to weigh risk versus benefit.

Why One-Size-Fits-All Medicine Fails Patients As physicians, we must stop pretending that one-size-fits-all medicine works, especially when vaccine reactions vary dramatically based on genetics, toxicity load, and prior health status.

Restoring Health Through Foundational, Not Pharmaceutical, Solutions I encourage patients to focus on clean food, clean water, detoxification, and cellular repair, because restoring foundational health matters far more than chasing pharmaceutical fixes.

Returning Medicine to Its Core Principle Health should never be sacrificed for compliance, and medicine must return to its core principle, FIRST, DO NO HARM.

Links from this show:

