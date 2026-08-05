Morning Coffee - August 5, 2026 Edition

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A few topics from this episode:

Micronic Silver Supports Everyday Wellness Preparedness

A natural wellness kit can include products for immune support, topical care, nasal care, wound care, eye comfort, burns, cuts, seasonal wellness, travel, and emergency preparedness.

Nasal Health Supports The Body’s First Line Of Defense

Nasal care is an important part of a wellness routine because the nasal passages are commonly the first point of exposure to airborne irritants.

Topical Silver Supports Skin and Wound Care

Topical Micronic Silver products can be used on cuts, burns, scrapes, rashes, insect bites, skin irritation, eye comfort, and wound care.

Mold, Biofilms, and Mycotoxins Require A Comprehensive Detox Strategy

Supporting the immune system, addressing parasites, breaking down biofilms, reducing mycotoxin exposure, and spacing detox products appropriately can help optimize an overall wellness protocol.

The Wellness Blanket Focuses On Restorative Sleep and Recovery

The Wellness Blanket supports deep sleep, relaxation, recovery, and overall wellness by helping the body enter a more restorative state.

The Wellness Blanket Supported Better Sleep and Relaxation For Families

Children with autism experience improved sleep, greater calmness, increased relaxation during therapy sessions, and enhanced comfort while using the Wellness Blanket. Parents also report better sleep and improved rest while caring for their children.

The Wellness Blanket Supports Heart Rate Variability and Nervous System Recovery

Improved heart rate variability, enhanced parasympathetic nervous system function, restorative sleep, and overall recovery are associated with using the Wellness Blanket.

The Wellness Blanket Supports Recovery After Surgery and Physical Stress

The Wellness Blanket supports recovery following shoulder surgery and orthopedic procedures by promoting restful sleep, improving mobility, reducing discomfort, and enhancing the body's natural healing process.

Proper Care Helps Maintain The Wellness Blanket

The Wellness Blanket is recommended for use inside an organic cotton duvet cover instead of routine washing. Recharge the blanket in direct sunlight, a sunny window, or with red light as part of normal maintenance to preserve its performance.

Micronic Silver Can Be Used Alongside Other Wellness Approaches

Micronic Silver can be used alongside Ivermectin without interfering with medications.

Links from this show:

Silver Bright Oral Health Tooth Spray - Designed to help fight bacteria, soothe irritation, and freshen breath all without alcohol, fluoride, or harsh ingredients. Use code DRT for 10% off

The Wellness Blanket - Support your health and strengthen your immune system with The wellness Blanket. Use code DRT10 for 10% off.

Opti Vital Cleanse - Support your body’s natural detoxification processes, helping to clear toxins, boost energy, and enhance mental clarity.

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