Morning Coffee - Aug.20, 2025 Edition

1. Why Everyone Should Know How to Do Their Own Physical Assessment

Your body tells the truth long before a lab test does. Learning how to perform your own physical assessment could be one of the most valuable tools for protecting your health. I’ll explain why awareness of your body’s signals is essential and how to make it part of your daily wellness routine.

2. Rethinking Physical Therapy

Physical therapy isn’t just about movement—it’s about retraining your brain to force its way past damaged cells. Recovery means rewiring the nervous system to reclaim what illness or injury has stolen.

3. Protecting Your Brain from EMFs

Radiation from wireless devices is silently impacting your health. I’ll share my go-to recommendations for safer earbuds, including DefenderShield airtubes. Resources: EMF Experts | DefenderShield.

4. Vasculera: What You Need to Know for Vascular Health

This prescription supplement, designed for venous disease, is being promoted as a vascular aid. NOTE: for anyone taking blood thinners—anything with horsetail may pose contraindications. Learn more or order Vasculera here

5. Toenail Fungus – Natural Options That Work

The pharmaceutical approach isn’t the only way. Tea tree oil and topical ivermectin cream are two options that can address stubborn fungal infections without systemic toxicity. Hear more about fungal infections and their unruliness in the podcast.

6. Coffee Enemas & Liver Detox

Why do people use coffee enemas? Because they stimulate bile flow and help flush toxins from the liver. I’ll also cover gentler alternatives like milk thistle, NAC, Opti Liver Cleanse, and ProImmune for liver support. (shop the milk thistle, liver cleanse, and NAC at our store and save 10% with code DRT10)

7. DMSO – Topical Relief vs. Internal Risks

Dimethyl sulfoxide is remarkable for pain relief when applied topically, but internal use carries significant risks. Did you know DMSO is even recommended for stroke recovery when applied to the sides of the neck? The science is surprising.

8. Vitamin K & Circumcision – What Parents Aren’t Told

Why is a vitamin K shot pushed before circumcision? The truth is that clotting factors naturally rise seven days after birth. I’ll discuss whether the injection is truly necessary and what history tells us. Learn more about the Vitamin K shot - Get my course at Learning4you.org. (Save 20% on any vaccine course, including the Vitamin K course, with code vax_month - valid until Aug.31, 2025)

9. Monoclonal Antibodies – The Hidden Dangers

Marketed as life-saving therapies, monoclonal antibodies carry significant risks of molecular mimicry, autoimmune disease, and long-term complications. Many drugs ending in -nab, especially in cancer treatment, come with dangerous trade-offs.

10. Human Fetal Cell Lines in Vaccines

MRC-5 and WI-38 human cells are documented in package inserts. Parents deserve to know what’s inside these shots. Explore more in my How to Read a Package Insert Course and the eye-opening book Turtles All the Way Down.

11. The AAP’s Contradiction on Protecting Children

The American Academy of Pediatrics still endorses the COVID shot—even after HHS said stop—despite undeniable evidence of harm. They claim to protect children, yet accept zero liability for vaccine injuries. Parents deserve accountability.

12. The CDC’s Profitable Conflict of Interest

The CDC is hailed as the nation’s top public health authority, but it profits directly from vaccine sales and holds vaccine patents. When profit is tied to the pediatric schedule, can we truly call this “healthcare,” or is it pediatric poisoning for profit?

13. Pesticides in Food – What Can Be Done?

Toxins aren’t just in vaccines—they’re in our food supply. I’ll explain how I use Permesticide (available on Amazon) to help reduce exposure to pesticide residues. Read my article on Section 453:Chemical Industry’s Coup here, and RNA “Vaccines” in Your Food here. Find many more articles on this subject in the post section of my substack.

14. Can You “Catch” the Flu From the Vaccinated?

The package insert confirms that the live attenuated flu vaccine can shed for up to 21 days. But exposure is part of life—whether through pets, people, or public spaces. The key is building your inner defenses.

15. How We Shut Down Walmart’s FluMist Program

When Walmart rolled out the FluMist campaign in 2004, I and a colleague fought back - and won. I share the inside story of how grassroots action can stop dangerous programs in their tracks.

16. Upcoming Ask the Expert – Dr. Griffin Cole on the Dangers in Your Mouth

August 25 at 8 PM ET. This is not about brushing your teeth—it’s about the hidden, systemic dangers tied to dental work. Root canals trap bacteria and toxins, mercury fillings release toxic vapor, and even “routine” procedures are linked to cancer, autoimmune disease, and neurodegeneration. Dr. Cole will expose these dangers and share holistic, harm-free alternatives.

Register: bit.ly/dental-expert

