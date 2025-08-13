Morning Coffee - Aug.13, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

A few topics from today’s show:

1. Exemption Rates Are Surging Nationwide

CDC SchoolVaxView Data confirms what many of us have been watching closely: parents are pushing back. Exemption rates for school vaccine mandates are climbing, signaling a cultural shift toward informed consent and medical freedom. The movement is growing—and the numbers prove it.

2. The Truth About Chickenpox & Shingles Vaccines

Chickenpox & Shingles Course

The shingles vaccine contains nine times more viral particles than the chickenpox vaccine, and experts predict 50 million shingles cases in the coming years. My new course breaks down the data, the dangers, and what the CDC isn’t telling you.

3. Dental Health in the Spotlight – Meet Dr. Griffin Cole

This month’s Tenpenny Prime focus is biological dentistry. Dr. Griffin Cole, a leader in the field, didn’t hesitate to join our masterclass after our first conversation. He brings hard truths about dental health and systemic disease. Hear about the revolutionary Ozone therapy that is making waves.





4. ECP Therapy – More Than Just Heart Health

External Counterpulsation (ECP) is not a niche therapy—it’s a full-body upgrade. By restoring circulation to every organ, it can slow aging, reduce reliance on medication, and keep illness at bay. Try a free 10-minute session by calling 805-557-8877.

5. Back-to-School Wellness Starts Now

Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center is accepting new patients for school physicals, allergy elimination, thermography, and more. Call 440-239-3440 to prepare your family for a healthy year—without unnecessary interventions.

6. Dr. Ardis Uncensored

Watch the interview where Dr. Bryan Ardis exposes vaccine dangers, reveals the parasite connection in chronic disease, and details the backlash doctors face when they refuse to toe the pharmaceutical line. This is a powerful interview that I suggest everyone watch.

7. Pregnant? You Have Nine Months to Get Informed

Pregnancy isn’t just about preparing for a baby—it’s about protecting them from day one. My Pregnancy Series Courses give you the knowledge and confidence to make informed vaccine decisions. Remember: you have the legal right to say no. View all my courses at learning4you.org

8. Victory in New York

In a landmark win, the NY school system must now honor vaccine exemptions. This is proof that persistence works and that precedent can be set for the rest of the nation.

9. 9th Circuit Ruling – A Dangerous Expansion of “Public Health”

Read more on how this ruling grants sweeping authority to unelected officials under the guise of “public health.” The implications are chilling.

10. Dr. Judy Mikovitz’s Warning on Nattokinase

Is nattokinase an unsafe “detox” tool some believe, and why glutathione is essential to immune defense.

ProImmune Glutathione

11. Antibiotics and the Forgotten Step

After antibiotics, most people never repair their gut—and pay the price later. Opti Biotic is my top recommendation to restore microbial balance.

12. Fibroids – What Your Doctor May Not Tell You

Fibroids are fueled by estrogen, and while they often shrink after menopause, there are natural ways to support healing now. My go-to formula: Opti Breast Cleanse.

13. HHS Confirms Doctor Kickbacks

The federal government has admitted that doctors are financially rewarded for vaccine compliance—a legalized bribe disguised as “incentives.” This is why mandates exist, despite most physicians receiving fewer than three hours of vaccine training in medical school.

14. A Rabies sRNA Vaccine for Pets – What Could Go Wrong?

A new genetic rabies vaccine for animals is here. Could it spread to humans? I share my concerns and the unanswered questions.

15. Shingles Vaccine – The Untold Risks

Nine times the viral load of the chickenpox vaccine and tied to a projected explosion in shingles cases. I break down the science and the cover-ups in my Chickenpox & Shingles Course. (20% off with code vax_month - valid all of Aug 2025)

16. Infertility Crisis – The Post-Vaccine Reality

We’re seeing record-high infertility rates, plummeting sperm counts, failed implantations, and miscarriage spikes. Studies confirm certain vaccines concentrate in reproductive organs. The damage may only be beginning.

Learn more in my Female Reproductive Health Masterclass with Dr. Kim Biss.

Become a TENPENNY PRIME Member to support my work in research and in getting this information to you and the entire world. Prime memberships bring you 3 NEW tiers of information every month. A White Paper on Interventions and Procedures, a Vaccine/Medical Presentation, and an exclusive pass to a LIVE Q&A with a guest EXPERT. **In April, there are TWO Ask The Expert events! I will interview Dr. Kim Biss and Dr. Jonathan Brajtbord separately. These interviews will focus on Male and Female Reproductive Health.

