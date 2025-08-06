Morning Coffee - Aug. 8, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Topic Overview:

1. RFK Jr. Announces Plan to Remove Mercury from Vaccines: A Step Forward, But Is It Enough?

While Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s commitment to eliminating thimerosal (a mercury-based preservative) from vaccines is a positive step, it does not address the more pressing concern: aluminum-based adjuvants, which remain a primary driver of vaccine-associated neurotoxicity and immune dysregulation. The progress is appreciated—but broader reform is urgently needed. Patience and persistence will be essential.

2. Pesticides and mRNA Technology in Our Food Supply

An alarming new development involves the integration of mRNA-based agents into agricultural practices, including pesticide delivery and direct spraying onto crops. This raises ecological and ethical concerns, particularly with regard to the long-term impact on soil microbiota, insects, animals, and ultimately human health.

3. Termination of a Multibillion-Dollar mRNA Contract

Recent reports confirm the cancellation of a high-value mRNA pharmaceutical contract.

4. Introduction of the NXT Rabies Vaccine for Animals

The new NXT rabies vaccine introduces novel concerns, particularly with its genetic payload and the potential for shedding or interspecies transmission. This product reportedly carries live rabies vector components, raising questions about its safety, mechanism of action, and surveillance in non-target species.

5. Upcoming Open House at the ECP Studio – August 8

📍 Location: ECP Studio

🕙 Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM PT

📞 Booking: Call 805-557-8877 to reserve a mini session.

This Open House is designed to offer a no-pressure opportunity to experience External Counterpulsation (ECP) therapy firsthand. While benefits are typically observed after a minimum of 10 sessions, a standard therapeutic recommendation begins at 35 sessions for optimal cardiovascular and systemic improvement.

6. College Vaccine Mandates: What Students and Parents Must Know

Resource: State Vaccine Requirements for College Entry

Before enrolling in any college or university, families must review vaccine mandates per state. These often include MMR, meningococcal, hepatitis B, and other immunizations

7. Helping Youth Make Informed Career Decisions Before College

Encouraging high school students to reflect deeply on career goals prior to selecting post-secondary programs can prevent unnecessary debt and ensure educational alignment. Moreover, knowing the vaccine requirements for entry into specific institutions or professions is critical, as mandates vary widely.

8. The Value of Muscle Testing and Quantum Diagnostics

An exploration into muscle testing (applied kinesiology) and quantum biofeedback methods, both of which can offer insights into individualized health concerns, including nutrient imbalances, toxic exposures, and energetic disruptions. Resources were shared for accessing trusted practitioners trained in these modalities.

9. Critical Analysis of Meningococcal Vaccine Mandates for College Students

Although meningococcal meningitis is often cited as a reason for mandatory college vaccination, the actual incidence is extremely rare. Concerns exist regarding molecular mimicry and autoimmune risks, particularly cross-reactions involving brain tissue antigens.

10. August Ask The Expert Masterclass on Oral/Dental Health

The Ask The Expert Masterclass has been set for Aug.25th at 8pm ET. Our expert will be Dr. Griffin Cole, one of the most experienced ozone dentists in the U.S. In this webinar we will be talking about the following topics and more:

-the truth about metal fillings (neurotoxins linked to parkinsons, alzheimer’s and immune disorders)

-the root canal cover-up (trap bacteria in your jaw, and how they are associated with cancer, cardiovascular disease, and autoimmune issues)

-tooth whitening without damage (the risks of chemical whitening)

-laser and ozone: the future of dentistry (lasers can harm without trauma, ozone gas kills pathogens safely, these tools are revolutioning gum disease, tooth infections, and post-surgical healing)

Join us for the LIVE Q&A event by registering at bit.ly/dental-expert or by joining Tenpenny Prime HERE. **If you are a Tenpenny Prime member already, you get access to the webinar with your membership, but you must register to receive your personal link to the studio. Link is in your portal.

Show Sponsors:

