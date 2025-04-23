Morning Coffee - April 23, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Topics we discussed in this episode of Morning Coffee include:

THIS SATURDAY APR.26 at 10:30am ET: Ask The Expert with Dr. Kim Biss. A LIVE Q&A titled Women's Reproductive Health in Crisis: Assessing Infertility, Miscarriages & Reproductive Outcomes Post Covid Shots.

The amount of unhealthy food in our grocery stores is astounding. Everything is processed, boxed, tainted, fake, etc. it’s no wonder there are so many sick in America today. We have got to do better for our children and their children.

RFK Jr.’s mission to ban food dye is moving along nicely. Let’s go MAHA!

My new ZERO ACCOUNTABILITY book is on Amazon. If you purchase, we would love to see you post photos of you holding the book on social (be sure to tag us in!)

I am LOVING the Para-Shield detox. Have you tried it yet? Hear about what I have noticed since starting it.

For a healthy eating habit, follow the 80/20 rule. This is an easy way to start the change to eating well and sustaining energy. If you participated in the Ask The Expert with Dr. Basima Williams, this is a good time to rewatch it to get more tips to eating habits. Plus, access her free ebook. (If you weren’t there for the LIVE event, you can still purchase the entire webinar at bit.ly/giexpert)

Recommendations on what to do for seasonal allergies: Opti Seasonal Support and Opti Seasonal Support Jr (save 10% with code DRT10)

Reasoning for RhoGAM shots. Do we need to detox from them? More courses in our Pregnancy Series at Learning4You.org

Painful, swollen lymph nodes. Does it need antibiotics? My suggestions and opinion in this podcast.

About the SRT - allergy elimination program at Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center

What to do if you get RSV

Other websites mentioned in this podcast:

