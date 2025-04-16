Playback speed
Share post
Morning Coffee - April 16, 2025 Edition

Do you have your cup?
Apr 16, 2025
Transcript

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Topics we discussed in this episode of Morning Coffee include:

  • Autism rates in the US now sits at 1 in 12! This is a travesty and criminal! View article HERE. Yes, I’m outraged by this! It could have been prevented. All these children harmed due to the poisonous jabs. Again, government and pharma putting profits over people.

  • This is truly a national emergency. Parents should be revolted and extremely concerned by this. Something has got to be done. We need to make noise about this situation harming our children and grandchildren.

  • Study: 3 decades wiped out for life expectancy of covid vaccinated. View article HERE

  • Pancreatic cancer survival decreased by 50% after mRNA shots. View article HERE

  • Pediatric POISONING Schedule…let’s call it what it is.

  • Parents accused of kidnapping their children after their child suffers the consequence of multiple shots at one time. View article HERE

  • NEW RSV course just released at Learning4You: Understanding RSV Vaccines: Risks, Research, and Responsible Decision Making

  • Join Tenpenny Prime today and get 4 segments, which I spent over 40 hours researching to create, for the month of April focusing on male and female reproductive health. Hear what to expect, including the scheduled Experts in this episode of Morning Coffee.

  • My book is finally on Amazon! Get a preview at DrTenpenny.com/Zero and order today with fast delivery HERE

