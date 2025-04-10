Morning Coffee - Apr.9, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Topics we discussed in this episode of Morning Coffee include:

A detailed breakdown of what a person gets access to each month as a Tenpenny Prime member, and what is coming in April (this includes TWO LIVE Q&A events with lead experts in male and female Reproductive Health)

My new book titled Zero Accountability in a Failed System is up for pre-sale while it is prepped on Amazon! Want early access? Order the ebook HERE today.

RFK Jr recently stated that the MMR shot stops the spread of measles. Hear my take on this including clarification of the statement

It’s so important, that we band together in this movement, keep our eye on the goal, and support Bobby. Things take time. We need to be patient.

Sharyl Attkisson wrote an article where she studied 56 illnesses and in doing so, she discovered that 47 of them were connected to vaccines

Audience question: If medication has aluminum in it, and a person is taking zeolite, will it affect the job of the medication?

Is there a relation between autism and Lyme disease? Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Jason Dean, and Dr. Jeff Wulfman presented on this topic at our Parasitism and the Brain webinar.

Hearing loss and titinus post jab. Read my substack on Covid19 shots and vision problems

Will there be accountability for the all the death and injuries that was caused by the push for the covid jabs. My thoughts.

Why is Fauci still being praised when it was under his instruction that caused millions of deaths

A request to share my health event in 2023. Hear about the journey to recovery. My encouragement for anyone who has suffered a stroke

Opinion: Chiropractic suggested Standard Process supplement line

More links from this podcast:

Cognitive FX - where I was treated after my stroke

Watch my interview with Dr. Alina Fong, Director of Cognitive FX

Suzanne Humphries wrote the foreward to my new book. Watch the interview I had with her HERE

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

