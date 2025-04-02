Playback speed
Morning Coffee - Apr.2, 2025 Edition

Do you have your cup?
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Apr 02, 2025
2
2
Transcript

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Topics we discussed in this episode of Morning Coffee include:

  • Upcoming Event:

    • April 5th – Parasitism and the Brain with experts Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Jason Dean, and Dr. Jeff Wulfmann. Register to join: bit.ly/parasite2

  • New Zero Accountability in a Failed System Ebook is out for Pre-Order! Be the first to get your copy: bit.ly/zeroebook

  • We have had so many obstacles getting this published. Hear our trials against the invisible forces trying to silence the project

  • TSA rules – what we can do when faced with those enforcing them

  • My personal protocol when traveling to ensure I don’t get sick

  • What, if anything, can be done about high red blood cells (did you know that donating blood can help with this?)

  • Suggestion – Best spots on the body to wear a nicotine patch

  • Thoughts on the story about the 10 nurses that came forward with cancer diagnosis after working in the Cancer Ward

  • Watch my interview with cancer expert Dr. William Makis HERE

  • The stark reality that is there is a recent increase in cancer diagnoses, specifically in young children

  • Is there a procedure to stretch/dilate the esophagus?

  • Cleaning and detoxing lymph nodes for those with cancer – take caution doing this

  • Is cranial manipulation advisable for somebody who has suffered a concussion – ABSOLUTELY! It’s as important as putting a cast on a broken arm

  • The inception of my relationship with Suzanne Humphries, who wrote the forward to my new book

  • Courses in Learning4you, including what you can find in there and new material that I’m working on for it

More links from this interview:

Become a TENPENNY PRIME Member to support my work in research and in getting this information to you and the entire world. Prime memberships bring you 3 NEW tiers of information every month. A White Paper on Interventions and Procedures, a Vaccine/Medical Presentation, and an exclusive pass to a LIVE Q&A with a guest EXPERT.

Appears in episode
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
