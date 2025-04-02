Morning Coffee - Apr.2, 2025 Edition

A LIVE weekly podcast where the floor is open to ask your burning questions. This is always a fun one to do. The interaction with the audience is exhilarating and something I’d love you to experience. Every Wednesday at 11am ET…REGISTER to join our conversation!

Topics we discussed in this episode of Morning Coffee include:

We have had so many obstacles getting this published. Hear our trials against the invisible forces trying to silence the project

TSA rules – what we can do when faced with those enforcing them

My personal protocol when traveling to ensure I don’t get sick

What, if anything, can be done about high red blood cells (did you know that donating blood can help with this?)

Suggestion – Best spots on the body to wear a nicotine patch

Thoughts on the story about the 10 nurses that came forward with cancer diagnosis after working in the Cancer Ward

Watch my interview with cancer expert Dr. William Makis HERE

The stark reality that is there is a recent increase in cancer diagnoses, specifically in young children

Is there a procedure to stretch/dilate the esophagus?

Cleaning and detoxing lymph nodes for those with cancer – take caution doing this

Consult with a doctor that specializes in cancer – Dr. Orlando Silva https://www.graithcare.com/dr-silva

Get involved in MAHA organizations. One such organization is Moms Across America

Is cranial manipulation advisable for somebody who has suffered a concussion – ABSOLUTELY! It’s as important as putting a cast on a broken arm

The inception of my relationship with Suzanne Humphries, who wrote the forward to my new book

Courses in Learning4you, including what you can find in there and new material that I’m working on for it

