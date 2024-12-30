As we prepare to start 2025 in a couple of days, eleven countries have demanded immediate suspension of the COVID-19 modified RNA (mRNA) vaccines. Refer to The Tenpenny Report here for details on that good news.



Slovakia has declared the pandemic a “fabricated operation” and that the vaccines were an act of bioterrorism. The country’s prime minister has ordered an urgent investigation into millions of mRNA deaths, explaining that Slovakia experienced 21,000 excess deaths since 2020, which he blames on the vaccines.



A new research study shows that DNA contamination in COVID-19 mRNA injections exceeds regulatory limits by over 300%, confirming findings from earlier studies.

People are getting involved on a local level as well. US towns and states are taking control. A regional public health department in Idaho is no longer providing COVID-19 vaccines to residents in six counties; they’ve banned the vaxx! Montana passed a law prohibiting employers from discriminating on the basis of a person’s vaccination status, not only for COVID-19 vaccines, but for all vaccines. That is a huge win.



Right before Christmas, Louisiana ordered their health employees to no longer promote the covid, flu, or MPOX shots to their state residents.

And the town of Winter Haven, Florida has just voted to remove fluoride from ALL public drinking water. We’ve got a lot more work to do, but people are waking up and these three wins are a great start. Let’s keep it going. Here’s my recent video with more on the Idaho/Montana decisions.

