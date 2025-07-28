What better way to start a Monday than with a lecture from Deborah Birx? Actually, I can think of 1,000 better ways to start today, but it IS a Monday.



Birx attended the recent Aspen Ideas Health, where she expressed remorse that rural communities lacked COVID vaccine access and remdesivir to “help” them during the pandemic. She made fun of ivermectin, stating that is what most rural people took because they had no doctor, only a veterinarian.



Hey Deborah, these “rural people” are likely still alive because of their “antiquated” methods.



Here she is in all her glory. Do us all a favor: take your scarf and go. Just go.

I mention Birx in my new book Zero Accountability. In 2022, she said, “I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection. And I think we overplayed the vaccines…”

