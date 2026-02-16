Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Crixcyon
9h

I doubt this bill gets any traction. It goes against the big pharma owned and run congress.

ronald
9h

Why pray tell are you always focused on private society law? Nothing ends Public Law and that is the Law that you should focus on. Public Law is absolutely superior. No corporation operating under private Charter/CHARTER is authorised to harm/damage/kill any living Natural man, woman, child/baby. The People can hang any employee, any executive, any owner of any corporation that is used by their ‘Kind’ to cause damage and harm to any of mankind under Nature’s God.

Look at the “Law of Kinds” and indeed their own ‘Kinds’ Supreme Court Ruling: “ Artificial Persons/PERSONS” are forbidden from interfacing with any living Natural man.

Their Kinds Private Society Foreign Agent Foreign Realm and Venue International Jurisdiction of the Sea Commercial Colours of Law offers their Kind no protection against Man’s Law.

… and never forget that “Corporations” have no “Natural” Right whatsoever to even be on The Earth.

… and never forget also; that Corporations are all governed by Ecclesiastical Law, and if a corporation is operated in any unlawful way ( this would include causing harm, damage and the killing of man, any of the Creators living Sons and Daughters; then: the offending corporation can be Involuntarily Liquidated, all Assets seized, the offending executives and owners arrested and indicted for their crimes against mankind and their Assets seized also.

So as The Pope is the source of all Corporations and the ultimate responsible person for all corporations on The Earth…who should you be reporting the gone amok ‘Officers’ and their Corporations to?

