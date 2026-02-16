Tenpenny Monday Minute
Will this FINALLY end vaccine manufacturer liability?
Senator Rand Paul has introduced S.3853, a federal bill that would end the long-standing liability protections for vaccine makers.
The bill was introduced on February 11, 2026 and the amendment to the Public Health Service Act was proposed. The bill text has not yet been released so the precise changes remain unknown. If passed, vaccine manufacturers would no longer be shielded from civil lawsuits related to injury claims made through the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP).
This comes just in time as the mounting evidence indicates that vaccines are indeed a major cause of autism.
It’s never too early to begin calling your Congressional representatives! This needs to be passed.
I recently interviewed Aaron Siri, who provided a concise breakdown on the recent pediatric vaccine schedule change and the impact that would have on manufacturer liability.
Here’s the full interview. It’s one of the most in-depth conversations about the legalities of and industry corruption of vaccines that you’ll ever hear. If you haven’t watched it, you definitely need to.
I doubt this bill gets any traction. It goes against the big pharma owned and run congress.
Why pray tell are you always focused on private society law? Nothing ends Public Law and that is the Law that you should focus on. Public Law is absolutely superior. No corporation operating under private Charter/CHARTER is authorised to harm/damage/kill any living Natural man, woman, child/baby. The People can hang any employee, any executive, any owner of any corporation that is used by their ‘Kind’ to cause damage and harm to any of mankind under Nature’s God.
Look at the “Law of Kinds” and indeed their own ‘Kinds’ Supreme Court Ruling: “ Artificial Persons/PERSONS” are forbidden from interfacing with any living Natural man.
Their Kinds Private Society Foreign Agent Foreign Realm and Venue International Jurisdiction of the Sea Commercial Colours of Law offers their Kind no protection against Man’s Law.
… and never forget that “Corporations” have no “Natural” Right whatsoever to even be on The Earth.
… and never forget also; that Corporations are all governed by Ecclesiastical Law, and if a corporation is operated in any unlawful way ( this would include causing harm, damage and the killing of man, any of the Creators living Sons and Daughters; then: the offending corporation can be Involuntarily Liquidated, all Assets seized, the offending executives and owners arrested and indicted for their crimes against mankind and their Assets seized also.
So as The Pope is the source of all Corporations and the ultimate responsible person for all corporations on The Earth…who should you be reporting the gone amok ‘Officers’ and their Corporations to?