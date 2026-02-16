Senator Rand Paul has introduced S.3853, a federal bill that would end the long-standing liability protections for vaccine makers.

The bill was introduced on February 11, 2026 and the amendment to the Public Health Service Act was proposed. The bill text has not yet been released so the precise changes remain unknown. If passed, vaccine manufacturers would no longer be shielded from civil lawsuits related to injury claims made through the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP).

This comes just in time as the mounting evidence indicates that vaccines are indeed a major cause of autism.

It’s never too early to begin calling your Congressional representatives! This needs to be passed.

I recently interviewed Aaron Siri, who provided a concise breakdown on the recent pediatric vaccine schedule change and the impact that would have on manufacturer liability.

Here’s the full interview. It’s one of the most in-depth conversations about the legalities of and industry corruption of vaccines that you’ll ever hear. If you haven’t watched it, you definitely need to.

