December 25 has finally arrived s hustle and bustle. On this day, ’. On this day, we remember the birth, life, death, and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and reflect on the past 12 months.

The year has been a challenging one for me; probably the most difficult 16 months I’ve ever experienced aside from the year my husband, Kevin, died in 2014. I could have given up. I could have walked away, retired, cleaned my hands, and left the rest to those who have come since me.

But I realized that was not my life. Not then. Not now.

God gave me a responsibility and a mission. I see millions of people who are just opening their eyes, people who are still in the beginnings of the truth that has rocked and shocked them, and people who need answers and facts. There is so much confusion out there, and even those who speak publicly are still not fully informed. I’ve heard several speakers talk about vaccines at various conferences, and their facts and presentations were off the mark.

As long as God gives me breath and continues to heal my remaining infirmities so I can do the work, I will stand firm and continue until my last breath. I will be here to expose the truth and educate the masses so that my 25 years of research live on through all of you. I will continue to expose the lies that have been bestowed on humanity for power and control of your mind and body.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas full of family, friends, and God’s love.

Leave a comment

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence