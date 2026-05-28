Medicare Advantage Is Becoming a Trap - Twila Brase

Part 1

Most Americans believe Medicare guarantees access to care once they reach retirement age. Twila Brase says the system now moving into place does the opposite.

In Part 1 of this special two-part series, Twila Brase joins Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to expose what is happening inside Medicare Advantage, prior authorization, AI-driven denials, physician reimbursement collapse, and the growing transfer of medical decision-making away from doctors and into centralized systems.

This conversation explains why prior authorization entering Original Medicare in six states matters nationally. Twila details how health plans profit from delays, why most denied patients never appeal, and how serious illness changes the reality of Medicare Advantage.

The discussion also explores:

Why younger Americans should care right now

How AI is beginning to influence healthcare approvals

Why doctors are retiring early

How non-physician gatekeeping is expanding

Why Medicare insolvency is accelerating pressure toward rationed care

What happens when there is no private alternative after age 65

Twila’s book, Big Brother in the Exam Room, warned about centralized medical systems years ago. This interview shows how those warnings are becoming operational policy.

Important Links:

Website: The Wedge of Health Freedom

Website: Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF)

CCHF: Medicare How To Guide

CCHF: Medicare at 60: Time to Set Seniors Free

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