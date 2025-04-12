The COVID variants didn’t work. Monkeypox didn’t work. The bird flu scare didn’t work, although nearly 200 million chickens are dead, and our food supply is compromised. People are not getting flu shots. The sheep are not falling for the fear-based hysteria to be injected with more poisons. What is the New World Order to do?

Ahh. We know. Measles!! Let’s hype a measles outbreak!!

It started in late February, right on time with Dr. Peter Hotez’s prediction that some “big picture stuff is coming down the pike starting on January 21st,” the day after Trump’s inauguration.

Hotez named nearly a dozen viruses. The one that seemed to stick was measles. The headlines started, “An unvaccinated child in Texas has died from measles.” That turned into massive, rapid hysteria, as only the MSM can do. The script writers managed to cram all the talking points in one article:

the child is unvaccinated

the latest measles cases are in a religious Mennonite community that doesn’t vaccinate (a slam to the Christians)

deaths come as immunization rates decline – a scare tactic for everyone so everyone will run out and get vaccinated

she tested positive for measles and died within 24 hours – scare tactic to convince everyone that measles is much more deadly than it actually is

measles is an airborne threat - you can’t escape it, even in the open air expanses of West Texas.

It’s sad, but true, and @kevinnbass on X said it best:

The media is never going to let a child’s tragic death go to waste—not when they can use it to ramp up the fear-mongering and hopefully drive folks to vaccine clinics in droves.

Don’t fall for the hype.

The “wait 48 hours (or more)” advice is always good to follow. On a recent episode of our Critically Thinking podcast, Drs. Lee Merritt and Larry Palevsky discussed the case.

Dr. P actually spoke with the Texas doctor who was caring for the child. He confirmed that the child was in the Mennonite community and had not been vaccinated with MMR prior to hospitalization. When the child, still at home, started having significant respiratory distress and a high fever, the parents sought medical care. The 6-year-old girl was diagnosed with RSV pneumonia. The girl was not under the watchful eye of her parents 24/7 in the hospital, so there is a question of whether the hospital staff administered the MMR vaccine or other medications while the parents were out of her room for brief periods. Later, the child tested positive for the measles; the rest of her siblings had measles and recovered uneventfully. Dr. P says the family was not treated well by the hospital staff. The parents begged the doctors for breathing treatments, which were never forthcoming. The incorrect antibiotic was administered and was delayed for hours. The girl went into respiratory failure. Dr. P believes she was intubated and soon thereafter, died.

The little girl could have died from multiple things. She could have died from complications of measles, but more likely, she died from RSV pneumonia or inappropriate medical interventions (medical errors are the third leading cause of death.)

Children’s Health Defense interviewed the parents; watch and judge for yourself what you think happened to their daughter.

The second measles death reported in the news is still under investigation because the child’s medical records have not yet been released.

Secretary Kennedy Is Doing the Only Thing He Can Do At This Time

Dr. P says the child’s medical records are in “good hands” now, meaning with HHS, and that presumably means in the hands of Secretary Kennedy. Speaking of RFK Jr., a recent article slamming started like this:

“During a meeting of President Donald Trump’s cabinet, Kennedy downplayed the situation, stating, “It’s not unusual. You have measles outbreaks every year, in fact there were 14 outbreaks last year.”

RFK Jr. is right. This is not unusual. There ARE outbreaks of measles every year. Why was this child’s death blown up as an unusual national tragedy? Timing? Optics?

You decide.

The MSM is making sure that every case of measles is turned into hysteria, as though we had a nationwide outbreak of hemorrhagic viruses, such as Marburg and Ebola, with mortality rates higher than 40%, or a nationwide outbreak of Naegleria fowleri (brain-eating amoeba), which is 97% fatal. This fear-mongering over measles is absolute nonsense.

Up Against a Wall

Sec. Kennedy’s measles op-ed sparked a lot of controversy. What was he supposed to say? People have been enraged at the way RFK Jr. was blasted about vaccines during his confirmation hearing. He could have laid out the truth about vaccines as we know it and been voted down, but where would we be? He had to get into his current HHS position to effect change. The reality is we still live in a world that is run by Big Pharma and mostly very pro-vaccine.

RFK Jr. said the only thing he could possibly say. He also clearly stated that vaccines must be a CHOICE:

“Parents play a pivotal role in safeguarding their children’s health. All parents should consult with their healthcare providers to understand their options before getting the MMR vaccine. The decision to vaccinate is a personal one. Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons.”

The MSM immediately spun out of control. The MSM went out of their way to dismiss the power of Vitamin A, known since at least 2005, to both prevent and recover from measles. They reminded people that Sec. Kennedy was not a medical doctor and, therefore, doomed to fail in his HHS role, which is a lie. Dr. Meryl Nass has written that most HHS directors have historically been lawyers and politicians. The MSM also paraded out a line of “board-certified medical experts” to downplay Kennedy’s expertise and to talk about the importance of vaccines. This is all planned.

Sec. Kennedy needs a little time to root out the rot at HHS. The bureaucrats are squirming uncomfortably at what he is going to uncover and expose.

The Fear Mongering Continues

Three weeks after the Texas girl’s death, the fear-mongering continues to rise. As of April 10, 2025, a total of 712 confirmed measles cases were reported across 25 states—the majority in West Texas. Approximately 11% have been hospitalized. Officials warn that “the outbreaks are likely to grow.”

One thing that has not been challenged is whether the measles cases are caused by natural viruses in circulation or by a vaccine-strain measles virus from the vaccine. Live attenuated vaccines, like the MMR, use a weakened version of the measles virus. There are reports of viral shedding from someone who has recently been vaccinated. In fact, shedding of measles vaccine RNA is not uncommon and can be detected up to 29 days post-MMR.

There have been no reports of viral genotyping within these outbreaks. Health departments can declare an “outbreak” when there are as few as two confirmed cases in one area. At that point, public health authorities often apply aggressive surveillance methods that catch more “possible” cases — not necessarily confirmed measles.

Kevin Bass, PhD, posted this on his X account:

Falling from bed, being stabbed by falling icicles, being struck by lightning, being run over by a lawnmower, being crushed by a television, vending machine, or garage door, choking on a hot dog, being poisoned by batteries, having a selfie accident, etc. A person is much more likely to die from any of these than to die from measles.

Even Tylenol is more deadly than measles. Overdoses of this over-the-counter medication are responsible for 56,000 emergency department visits, 2,600 hospitalizations, and 500 deaths per year in the United States.

Reality Check

This is the truth about measles: before the measles vaccine was released in 1963, the death rate from measles was 1 in 10,000 among ill persons and two deaths per 1,000,000 across the nation. According to CDC data, prior to the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1963, there were 3 to 4 million infections per year and an estimated 400-500 related deaths (roughly 0.013%), most of whom were severely malnourished or had other health conditions. To learn more, it’s in my ebook on the MMR vaccine.

Click on the image to purchase the eBook from our store.

