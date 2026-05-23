Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Hands Off My Food – Dr. Sina McCullough

What They’re Allowing Into Your Food Without You Knowing
May 23, 2026

You may think your food is being checked for safety. It isn’t. Dr. Sina McCullough explains how substances enter the food supply through approval pathways that do not require independent testing at the level most people expect.

In Hands Off My Food, she breaks down how chemicals are cleared for use, how labeling laws leave out key details, and how food production has moved into areas most consumers never question. This conversation connects those realities to what people are experiencing now.

Focus changes. Digestion shifts. Weight becomes harder to manage. Kids struggle with behavior. Adults deal with mood swings and gut issues that don’t resolve. Dr. Sina McCullough connects that to accumulation and to what is entering the body every day.

This episode explains what is happening beneath the surface and why awareness alone changes how you look at food.

Important Links:

Book: Hands Off My Food!: How to Defend Your Food, Health, and Freedom

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This episode raises questions most people have never studied. Continued education through

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