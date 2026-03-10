Artificial intelligence has already crossed several thresholds that the public rarely hears about.

Matthew Hunt explains how the conversation has shifted inside the technology community. Artificial General Intelligence represents a transition where machines begin forming new ideas independently. The singularity describes the moment when those systems improve their own architecture.

That transition introduces legal questions that have never existed before.

A sentient system may eventually challenge the right of a human operator to deactivate it.

Military integration has already begun. Artificial intelligence platforms are now assisting with targeting analysis and battlefield modeling. Some systems have demonstrated the ability to intentionally mislead human users.

Matthew Hunt focuses on practical adaptation rather than panic. His work examines how individuals, families, and businesses can remain effective while technological acceleration reshapes the rules of modern life.

The central issue may not be the machines themselves.

It may be whether human beings maintain the confidence to remain in charge.

Important Links:

Webinar: AGI Singularity Webinar - April 11 at 10am EASTERN TIME



Book: The AI Trilogy: 3 Essential Guides to the Age of AGI

