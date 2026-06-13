Master Manipulator - James Grundvig

One of the most controversial figures connected to vaccine-autism research has been extradited to the United States.

James Grundvig joins Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to discuss Master Manipulator, his investigation into Poul Thorsen, the CDC-funded autism studies that helped shape public trust, and the financial crimes that led to a federal indictment. What began as a years-long investigation into missing money and scientific misconduct has returned as a story with potentially far-reaching consequences.

Grundvig explains why these studies became so influential, how concerns about mercury and aluminum became entangled with the autism debate, and why the legal process could expose information that has remained hidden for decades. The discussion examines scientific transparency, government accountability, autism rates, and the unresolved questions that continue to surround some of the most influential studies ever used to reassure parents about vaccine safety.

The interview provides the latest chapter of the story. Master Manipulator contains the deeper investigation.

Important Links:

Book: Master Manipulator: The Explosive True Story of Fraud, Embezzlement, and Government Betrayal at the CDC

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Detox Support

Throughout this conversation, Dr. Tenpenny and James Grundvig discuss mercury, aluminum, vaccine ingredients, and the long-term questions surrounding toxic burden and neurological health. For individuals focused on supporting the body's natural detoxification pathways, the Detox Pack provides foundational support designed to assist the body in managing environmental and accumulated toxic exposures. It is positioned as a wellness support tool, not a treatment or cure.

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