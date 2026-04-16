Mary Holland: Turtles All The Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth

Most people assume vaccine safety is fully established. This conversation looks at what happens when that assumption is examined more closely.

Mary Holland breaks down the research behind Turtles All the Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth and explains why more people are beginning to question what they were once told not to question.

You will hear how safety is evaluated, where concerns remain, and why those concerns matter for parents making decisions today. The discussion also moves into legal challenges that are attempting to examine the system itself.

This interview gives you the dialogue around what you will encounter in the book and helps answer questions as you read it. The book is where the full research is documented. It is an essential piece in your library and a resource worth having and sharing.

Important Links:

Book: Turtles All The Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth

Children’s Health Defense: Store

TODAY’S SPONSORS:

Detox Pack

When conversations focus on cumulative exposure, long-term health patterns, and how the body responds over time, it brings attention to how the body processes and clears what it is given. If compounds, adjuvants, or environmental toxins are part of that discussion, then supporting the body’s natural ability to rebalance becomes part of the larger picture.

A structured detox approach can support both cellular and gut-level function, helping the body manage and eliminate unwanted compounds that may accumulate over time. The Detox Pack is designed to support that process in a consistent and practical way.

Vaccine Education

Education is just as important as action. Understanding how to read a vaccine insert, how safety data is presented, and what ingredients are commonly referenced allows you to ask better questions and make more informed decisions.

The vaccine education courses provide a structured path for building that understanding, whether you are just beginning or looking to go deeper.

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