The Biblio Diet: Live Long, Master Metabolism, Reduce Pain, Fight Depression, and Conquer Cancer with Healing Secrets from the Bible - Jordan Rubin

You are not eating this way by chance. You were trained into it, and Jordan Rubin says that training may be pushing your health in the wrong direction. The foods that feel normal and the habits you trust may be driving inflammation, fatigue, weight gain, and long term disease without you seeing it. And if you ignore it, it gets worse, not better.

Jordan Rubin joins Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to break down The Biblio Diet and the gap between how the body was designed to function and how people now eat. He addresses ultra processed food, seed oils, and constant eating patterns that have become standard while quietly increasing metabolic stress and chronic illness.

Fasting becomes a key part of the discussion as Rubin explains how giving the body space between meals changes how it functions. He brings attention back to natural fats and traditional foods that supported earlier generations.

The conversation moves deeper when Rubin connects health to scripture and introduces the concept of “healing leaves.” Most people have not heard this explained this way. It raises a question about how much has been overlooked.

The interview brings urgency. The book carries the broader framework behind it.

Important Links:

Website: Free "Healing Leaves" chapter download of The Biblio Diet

Website: Free "Biblio Diet Course"

Book: The Biblio Diet: Live Long, Master Metabolism, Reduce Pain, Fight Depression, and Conquer Cancer with Healing Secrets from the Bible

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