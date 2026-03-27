👉 Register now to join us live on Monday, March 30 at 8pm

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP

In a few days, we are opening a conversation that very few people ever have the opportunity to hear in full.

The immune system is often presented as settled science, explained in a way that feels complete and reliable. That confidence has shaped decades of decisions. Yet when the outcomes are examined closely, inconsistencies emerge that are rarely addressed with the same level of certainty.

At some point, it becomes necessary to ask whether the explanation itself is sufficient. This is where the urgency lies.

If the framework guiding our understanding of immunity is incomplete, then the decisions made from it carry consequences that extend far beyond theory. They affect how we interpret risk, how we approach intervention, and how we understand long-term health.

On Monday, March 30 at 8pm, you will have direct access to Dr. Aristo Vojdani, one of the most published and respected clinical immunologists in the world. This is not a setting most people encounter. 1.5 hours of focused discussion with a researcher of this caliber, with the ability to ask your own questions and explore the mechanisms behind immune function, is exceptionally rare.

In this masterclass, you will examine:

What changes in immune behavior when the body is exposed through pathways it was not designed to use

How large-scale intervention approaches have shaped immune response patterns over time

Why the concept of immune memory is more complex than commonly presented

Where immune dysfunction begins, long before it is labeled or diagnosed

What critical questions are still not being addressed within conventional discussions of immunity

Access like this is not typical, and the opportunity to engage at this level should not be taken lightly.

👉 Register now to join us live on Monday, March 30 at 8pm

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP