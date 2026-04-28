The Coming Food Crisis: How Corporations, Activists, and Climate Alarmists Are Waging War on Farmers - John Klar

REPLAY

Food. Soil. Water. Livestock. These were once the heartbeat of American life. Today, they have become battlegrounds. In this gripping conversation, Dr Sherri Tenpenny sits down with Vermont attorney, pastor, and multigenerational organic farmer John Klar to expose the dark side, the war against farmers every American needs to hear. But is it really a war against the farmer, or is it a war against you?

John has lived the war on farmers firsthand. From Lyme-disease survival and a radical life reset to his on-the-ground battles against state mandates, Big Ag lobbies, and the quiet corporate takeover of the food chain, his perspective is unlike anything you will hear in mainstream media.

Why are they trying to eliminate cows when healthy soil actually needs them. Why are synthetic meats and patented seeds being pushed as the future of food. Why are European farmers rising up in protest while American farmers disappear quietly. And what exactly is happening beneath our feet in the soil microbiome that mirrors the collapse of the human gut microbiome.

John reveals the plans hidden in UN and WEF policy papers, the pressure placed on farmers to abandon traditional methods, and the most shocking revelation of all. The globalist food agenda is not about saving the planet. It is about controlling the people.

He also answers the question no one dares ask out loud. Could America face famine. And if so, how soon.

If you want truth you will not get anywhere else, this is the episode.

Most importantly, John explains what each of us can do right now to strengthen our communities and help stop this engineered collapse before it’s too late. We have been teaching this inside our Prepping Boot Camps at Learning4You.org since the covid era began. We have warned you again and again that preparedness is no longer optional. It is not a matter of if. It is a matter of when.

If you want truth about farming and your food supply, you will not get anywhere else, this is the episode.

Follow John Klar’s work at:

Substack: https://johnklar.substack.com

Book: The Coming Food Crisis: How Corporations, Activists, and Climate Alarmists Are Waging War on Farmers

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KlarVT/

X : KlarVT

YouTube: johnklarvt

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