Jeffrey Smith – Seeds of Deception: GMOs, Glyphosate, and the Rise of Gene Editing

Jeffrey Smith explains how GMOs entered the food supply without proper safety testing and why that decision still affects what you are eating today.

This episode covers glyphosate exposure, chronic disease patterns, and the rise of gene editing technologies like CRISPR. You will hear how genetically engineered microorganisms are already being used and why they can spread once released.

Jeffrey Smith explains how regulatory agencies handled GMO safety and how current policies are shaping exposure and accountability.

If you have ever asked whether GMOs are dangerous or what glyphosate is doing to your body, this conversation brings those questions into focus.

Important Links:

Article: Genetically Modified Microorganisms: Risks and Regulatory Considerations for Human and Environmental Health

Website: https://www.responsibletechnology.org

Book: Seeds of Deception: Exposing Industry and Government Lies About the Safety of the Genetically Engineered Foods You’re Eating

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Detox Support – Zeolite Detox Spray

Glyphosate exposure through food and environment is a central theme in this episode. Supporting the body’s ability to bind and eliminate toxic burden can play a role in reducing long-term accumulation.

Fulvic Mineral Support

Modern agriculture and chemical inputs can impact mineral density in food. Trace minerals support cellular function and may help restore balance in systems affected by environmental exposure.

Cardio Miracle (Nitric Oxide Support)

Circulation and oxygen delivery are essential for detoxification and brain clarity. This becomes relevant when discussing systemic stress from environmental toxins.

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