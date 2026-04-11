Jeanice Barcelo: The Dark Side of Prenatal Ultrasound Part 2

Prenatal ultrasound is widely accepted as part of routine pregnancy care. This second conversation with Jeanice Barcelo examines what may be happening beneath that acceptance and why the question of safety may not be as settled as many assume.

This segment moves into the biological layer that was not fully explored in the first discussion. It looks at how ultrasound exposure interacts with developing tissue during critical stages of formation. Bone development, brain formation, and hearing are part of that focus.

The discussion follows how early exposure may connect to outcomes that appear later. Neurological patterns, chronic conditions, and developmental concerns are considered within a broader question of origin. The idea of spontaneous change is examined through a different lens.

This second segment exists because the first conversation did not reach into these mechanisms. The scope of the topic required continuation. The discussion expands into cumulative exposure from labor monitoring, postnatal devices, and environmental sources that are part of everyday life.

Parents are making decisions based on what is presented as standard care. This conversation places those decisions into a wider context and brings forward questions that are not often addressed.

The book contains the detailed research and documentation behind these ideas. This episode brings those ideas into a live discussion where connections and implications can be explored in real time.

There is more to understand than what fits into a single format.

Important Links:

Website: Birth of a New Earth

Website: Radiation Dangers

Parenting Program

Books and DVDs

Substack

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Today’s Show Sponsors:

Pure Body Extra (Cellular Detox Support)

This discussion explores cumulative exposure. Supporting the body’s ability to manage environmental burden is relevant when considering long-term effects over time.

ParaShield (Gut and Terrain Support)

The conversation touches on patterns of systemic health challenges. Supporting internal balance may play a role in overall resilience.

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