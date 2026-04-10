Jeanice Barcelo: The Dark Side of Prenatal Ultrasound Part 1

Part 1

Jeanice Barcelo says something used in almost every pregnancy may not be as harmless as people think. This episode examines how repeated ultrasounds may be affecting development before birth and why that question is rarely raised.

This is a conversation about real decisions. It looks at how often scans are done, what repeated exposure could mean, and why most parents were never guided to question it.

Built from the research behind The Dark Side of Prenatal Ultrasound, this episode brings those findings into real-life context and pushes into areas that go beyond the book.

If you are pregnant, planning to be, or thinking back on your own experience, this will change how you see what you were told was routine.

Important Links:

Website: Birth of a New Earth

Website: Radiation Dangers

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Detox Pack

This episode raises concerns about cumulative exposure during pregnancy. Supporting the body’s ability to manage environmental load aligns with the broader theme of developmental protection.

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The conversation touches on internal environment and systemic stress. Supporting balance through targeted cleansing fits within a proactive approach discussed in the episode.

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This discussion opens questions that require deeper exploration. Continued access to expert-led conversations helps expand understanding beyond a single episode.

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