Vaccines and Thyroid disorders

We know that vaccines have been linked to many conditions, diseases, and disorders. I’ve written and spoken many times about the documents released by Pfizer revealing that over 1,200 disease states were identified before the shots were unleashed on the world at the end of 2020.

Naomi Wolf’s book, “The Pfizer Papers,” is a book you must have in your library. It is a detailed analysis of the 450,000 pages released under court order (with 1 million more pages ordered by the Court to be released by the FDA). The book discloses that Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials were seriously flawed and that the pharmaceutical companies AND the FDA were aware by November 2020 that its vaccine was neither safe nor effective. The book details the vaccine-induced harms that happened to the body, including impacts on the cardiovascular, central nervous, and reproductive systems, particularly in women.

I previously wrote about injuries caused by the COVID-19 shot. Here are the injury articles about the skin, issues with smell (part 1 and part 2) , and vision. The thyroid gland is another organ system that, unfortunately, does not appear on the list of injured organs.

According to the WHO, as of February 20, 2022, more than 10.4 billion vaccine doses had been administered globally. In March 2022, a preliminary review of evidence to identify thyroid dysfunction following COVID-19 vaccination was conducted and published in the Journal of Endocrinological Investigation. The authors searched for reports on “thyroid dysfunction after COVID-19 vaccination” by exploring PubMed, PubMed Central, Web of Science—a comprehensive global research database and citation indexing service—and Scopus, a multidisciplinary abstract and citation database developed by Elsevier.

Of the 83 reported cases included in the publication, more than 68% of the thyroid abnormalities were observed after vaccination with mRNA-based vaccines. Further evaluation of the data set revealed that subacute thyroiditis (SAT) was the most common COVID-19 vaccination-related thyroid condition, accounting for 60.2% of all cases.

SAT is temporary thyroid gland inflammation that typically causes neck pain and/or tenderness, along with thyroid hormone imbalances. It is also known as de Quervain’s thyroiditis or granulomatous thyroiditis. Blood tests often show elevated inflammatory markers such as ESR (erythrocyte sedimentation rate) or CRP (C-reactive protein). A thyroid ultrasound may indicate inflammation. It can take 6 to 12 months for the inflammation to resolve, and a percentage of individuals may require long-term treatment for hypothyroidism, necessitating a lifetime of thyroid hormone replacement.

Other conditions that were reported included Graves' disease [hyperthyroid] (25.3%), focal painful thyroiditis (3.6%), and silent thyroiditis (3.6%). Rare conditions included thyroid eye disease (1.2%), overt hypothyroidism (1.2%), and atypical subacute thyroiditis (1.2%). The onset of the symptoms occurred within an average of 10 days following the first vaccine dose or within 10 days after the second dose. It is thought that antibodies generated against SARS-CoV-2 spike protein may contribute to the development of autoimmune thyroiditis.

Case reports of thyroid conditions, ranging from hypo- to hyperthyroidism, subacute thyroiditis and autoimmune thyroid conditions have been documented after the following vaccines: influenza (one and two), hepatitis B, and HPV vaccines.

Thyroiditis is an autoimmune disease. Here is a short list of other autoimmune diseases that have been reported after vaccination:

Reference: Vaccination and autoimmune diseases: is prevention of adverse health effects on the horizon? https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5607155

Detoxing your system.

Your body has systems to process and eliminate unwanted substances. You can support these systems holistically. Start by drinking plenty of filtered water with added electrolytes or minerals to support kidney function and lymphatic drainage. Incorporate foods or supplements like beets, cilantro, dandelion greens, milk thistle, and turmeric to enhance liver detoxification. Regular exercise, infrared saunas, or detox baths with Epsom salts can help eliminate toxins through the skin.

Mechanically, is there something else that can help your thyroid? Believe it or not, snoring may be good for your thyroid. Read more about it here.

Vaccines can trigger an immune response, which may lead to inflammation. To help calm and balance the immune system, focus on incorporating anti-inflammatory foods such as ginger, wild-caught fish (rich in omega-3s), and green tea into your diet. Additionally, antioxidants like vitamin C, glutathione, selenium, and N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) are crucial in combating oxidative stress and supporting detoxification pathways. Adaptogenic herbs, such as ashwagandha, holy basil, and reishi mushroom, can also help modulate the immune system and promote overall well-being.

Certain natural substances can effectively bind to toxins in the body. Chlorella and spirulina, types of algae, are known to bind with heavy metals and other harmful toxins. Activated charcoal and bentonite clay can occasionally be used to bind toxins within the digestive tract. Also, zeolite spray effectively binds metals and persistent organic pollutants in your organs and blood.

