Jan Jekielek: Killed to Order

Jan Jekielek has spent years investigating a claim that once sounded impossible. His research examines evidence suggesting that prisoners of conscience inside China have been used as an organ source within the country’s transplant system.

Jan Jekielek joins Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to discuss the investigation documented in his book Killed to Order. The story begins with his personal encounter with Falun Gong and expands into a wider examination of how that spiritual practice became a target of the Chinese Communist Party.

Witness testimony, hospital data, and medical timelines began to point toward a transplant system capable of producing organs on demand. Surgeons reported waiting periods that did not align with traditional donation systems.

Jan Jekielek explains how researchers began piecing together these inconsistencies. He also addresses why the international response to these findings has remained cautious.

The conversation explores what this story reveals about power, control, and the political structure of the Chinese state.

Questions remain open.

Important Links:

Book: Killed to Order: China’s Organ Harvesting Industry and the True Nature of America’s Biggest Adversary

X: @JanJekielek

X: @AmThoughtLeader

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