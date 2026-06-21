Proverbs 23:24 (ESV)

The father of the righteous will greatly rejoice; he who fathers a wise son will be glad in him.

The book, Praying the Names of God for 52 weeks, is a deep dive into the names of God. It has thought-provoking explanations allowing us to pause, contemplate His names, and the reasons for them. This is the third time I’ve read through at least parts of this book. In the introduction, the author (Ann Spangler) explains,

“Though I have focused on the 52 names of God, I should point out that most of these are more properly called ‘titles.” The name for God in the Old Testament is Yahweh, and, of course, the name for His son in the New Testament is Jesus, whose Hebrew name Yeshua means “Yahweh is salvation.”

Spangler is also the author of the “Names of God Bible” which is available in print and is also searchable by each chapter in the bible at this link.

For example, in Psalm 91:1-2 from the Names of God Bible (NOG)

Whoever lives under the shelter of Elyon

will remain in the shadow of Shadday.

I will say to Yahweh,

“You are my Machseh and my Metsuda, my Elohim in whom I trust.”

The same verse in the English version of the New American Standard Bible (NASB) reads this way:

He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High Will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say to the Lord, “My refuge and my fortress, My God, in whom I trust!”

That’s a big difference and a lot of new definitions to study and learn.

One of God’s names we are all familiar with is Abba, the Aramaic word for “daddy” or “dear father.” In the Gospel of John, Jesus calls God his Father 156 times. At the time of his greatest anguish, Jesus called to his Abba father to “take this cup from me.” (Mark 14:36). The terms Abba and Father doubly emphasize the fatherhood of God, where we are given the assurance that God takes care of His children

Earthly Fathers

God has given instructions, an actual map for how to love our children. God loves us unconditionally, meaning He loves us freely and without conditions. Unconditional love provides a sense of security. It comes with unconditional acceptance. We are loved, even when we make mistakes, fail at a task, or overreact to a situation. God loves us, warts and all. To love us is His job description.

The way He loves us is the way we are to love our children.

He told us to love our children , as they are a gift directly from Him (Psalm 127:3)

He tells us to teach them His laws and principles , so they walk in His ways as adults (Proverbs 22:6 – guide them in moral and spiritual truth)

He gave us – in writing - specific guidance and instructions to use (Exodus 20:2–17—The Ten Commandments).

He requires parents to discipline their children as an act of love (Proverbs 13:14)

He draws boundaries and tells us what He won’t tolerate, so parents shouldn’t tolerate them either (worshipping other gods and earthly idols).

He clearly describes the things He hates as an example we should follow (Proverbs 6:16-19 — being proud, lying, murder, plotting and practicing evil, and stirring up divisiveness).

He specifically tells fathers:

Do not make your children angry (Ephesians 6:4)

Pray daily for your children (Job 1:5)

Encourage them – even in light of failures - so they do not lose heart (Colossians 3:21)

Lead by example – walk worthy of God; show your kids the way (1 Thes. 2:11-12)

Provide leadership – instruction on how to live a Godly life

Love your God-gift - your kids - unconditionally.

As we celebrate and honor our earthly fathers today, if you are a biological father or serve as a father-figure to children, it is a good time to take stock of the job you’ve done for your kids. Your children are honoring you for it!!

As parents, no matter how good we are to our kids, we can do a little better, even if it’s by just showing a little more kindness, making a little more laughter, and creating a few more good memories.

As children, we can be a little better to our parents, even if it’s just showing a little more patience with their aging frailties, being a little more thankful for what they have provided for us, and having a little more grace and forgiveness for things that didn’t go so well. They did the best they knew how.

As we share love, reflect, and celebrate this Father’s Day, soak it all in. Your earthly parents won’t be with you forever. Be grateful that your heavenly Father will be with you for all eternity.

Today’s Prayer

Dear Abba Father, it is a gift that the God of all creation would allow us the privilege of raising the next generation of humans, gifted to us from You. It is with awe that we learn to know You – beginning with knowing Your names. It is with gratitude we can have a real and intimate relationship with You.

As we celebrate the gifts OF our parents and the gifts of BEING a parent, may we keep our relationship with You at the center of it all in our lives so we can be the best possible example for our children. May we learn how to listen better, give better, and forgive more. May we study Your Word and walk more closely with You so we can become more like You. Thank you, Abba Father. In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.

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