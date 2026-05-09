Watching the headlines unfold this week feels like watching a rerun of a movie we’ve seen multiple times before.

A virus outbreak on a cruise ship.

Emergency evacuations. Hospital escorts.

Contact tracing across multiple countries.

Media outlets flood the public with alarming updates before most people even know what hantavirus is.

The images, the language, and the emotional conditioning are familiar because we have seen this exact pattern before. It always begins the same way: create fear first, provide context later, and by the time the facts catch up, the public has already been pushed into a state of panic and vaccinated. It seems every 2 years we get a new viral scare from the media, as the very expensive and intrusive Biosecurity Agenda gets built out. Remember this?

2020: COVID 2022: Monkeypox 2024: Bird Flu 2026: Hantavirus

What is a Hantavirus?

Hantaviruses are a large class of enveloped, single-stranded RNA viruses. Today, scientists recognize more than 50 hantavirus species worldwide, with approximately two dozen known to infect humans. Most infections occur through inhalation of aerosolized rodent urine, feces, or saliva (how unclean was that cruise ship?) Human-to-human spread is considered very rare, although the Andes virus in South America has shown limited evidence of person-to-person transmission. For the last 50 years, rodents have been the primary hosts of hantaviruses. However, recent discoveries have shown that hantaviruses also infect bats, moles, and shrews.

Before the 1993 outbreak in the Four Corners region of the Southwest (where Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah meet), only 31 hantavirus cases had ever been reported. The initial outbreak affected 24 previously healthy young adults who suddenly developed fever, muscle aches, and rapidly progressive respiratory failure, and within days, there were a few deaths. CDC investigators eventually identified a previously unknown hantavirus carried by the deer mouse. It was later named Sin Nombre virus. The deaths resulted from what became known as Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS). (Do you remember hysterically hearing about this from the CDC or local public health departments? I don’t either...)

After the 1993 outbreak, the CDC began national surveillance for hantavirus infections. As of the end of 2023 (30 years), 890 confirmed hantavirus disease cases had been reported nationwide, as HPS or non-pulmonary hantavirus infections. (A non-pulmonary case is one in which patients tested positive for hantavirus infection but never developed the classic pulmonary phase. Of these, 309 cases were classified as HPS with a case-fatality rate of approximately 35%, which is about 10 deaths per year.

Historical surveillance has shown that approximately 96 percent of U.S. cases occurred west of the Mississippi River, reflecting the geographic range of the deer mouse and related rodent reservoirs. However, at least one case has been identified in nearly every state.

The CDC reports that hantaviruses are spread through exposure to infected rodent urine, droppings, or saliva, especially when contaminated materials become aerosolized and inhaled. As previously stated, deer mice are considered the principal reservoir for Sin Nombre virus in North America. Hantaviruses found in the United States are not believed to spread from person to person.

Long-term CDC surveillance has demonstrated that hantavirus activity fluctuates with environmental conditions that influence rodent populations. Researchers studying deer mouse ecology in the Southwest have observed that fluctuations in infected rodent populations are closely linked to environmental conditions.

The overwhelming scientific understanding of Hantavirus has always centered on environmental exposure, not casual community spread. That distinction matters because, without context, every pathogen can be made to sound like a scary, civilization-ending emergency.

Hyping the Concern

The pre-summer hysteria is a readily recognized, predictable formula. Will we watch an entire global population stop, question, and challenge this current “emergency,” or will people put on masks and socially distance because they were pre-conditioned to do so?

The same Hegelian principles are used repeatedly by “public health”: problem (a pathogen); reaction (cause hysteria); solution (a vaccine). Before the public even has time to understand what the concern is about, we learn that there are 13 documented hantavirus vaccine and gene therapy programs in active development:

6 DNA “vaccines” (US Army / USAMRIID) — many of them “needle-free” jet-injector versions – This is a DNA gene-therapy.

3 mRNA “vaccines” (Moderna + Korea University, Chinese research team, VIDO Canada)

2 viral vector “vaccines” (UK institutions + VIDO Canada)

1 inactivated vaccine (Hantavax — already licensed and used in South Korea)

1 protein subunit vaccine (VIDO Canada)

What makes this so disturbing is how quickly the public is already asking panicked questions about hantavirus prevention and treatment protocols, even though the few cases that have occurred are thousands of miles away from where they live.

Why are we not talking first about rodent control, environmental hygiene, and targeted risk awareness? Why are we so concerned about the hype? Why does Public Health so often leap past those fundamentals and head straight toward injections?

We no longer live in a world where a small outbreak is simply a local event. Today, a few infections can mobilize an entire international system of control overnight. Quarantines. Travel restrictions. Surveillance. Emergency authorizations. Expanded government power. We saw it happen in 2020; many people complied because they believed it was temporary, necessary, and for the greater good. But temporary powers have a way of becoming permanent infrastructure, and once those systems are in place, they do not disappear when the headlines fade.

Fear sells, and during COVID, those in power learned they could weaponize it into the most effective tool for controlling public behavior. A frightened population can be managed and persuaded into accepting measures they would otherwise question or flat-out refuse. The greatest mistake people could make right now would be to respond emotionally before responding intelligently. Hantavirus warrants observation (there have been only 3 deaths!!), not hysteria.

However, images matter. The setting matters. Public memory matters. Cruise ships, quarantines, isolation, contact tracing — these are not neutral images. They trigger something in people because we have already lived through it once before. We all lost friends, family, employment, community. We can’t be forced to comply with these measures again.

If the COVID years taught us anything, it should be that urgency is often used to rush us past scrutiny and critical thinking about what’s going on. The response to the hantavirus hysteria will be very telling: have we learned to ignore the fear-mongering media and the WHO, or will we once again cower and be compliant?

This is the moment to remember the pain of past pandemic rhetoric. The world cannot afford another panic-driven mistake, and neither can you.

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment