Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Edsel Rudolph's avatar
Edsel Rudolph
4m

I knew this was coming, fear panic rush to get out vaccines all about money little common sense, little to no education about it, yes it is real but exposure extremly low...

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4m

YAWN. Looking at the long list possible side effects for fizer's mRNA poisons, Hantavirus is listed.

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