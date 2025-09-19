From The Archives: with Historian, and Best-Selling Author, Rainer Zitelmann

This week on From The Archives, my guest is Dr. Rainer Zitelmann—a historian, sociologist, entrepreneur, and one of the most prolific thinkers on wealth, success, and power in today’s world. With a remarkable career spanning academia, publishing, business, and global speaking, Dr. Zitelmann brings a unique perspective to some of the most pressing questions of our time.

Dr. Zitelmann’s journey is extraordinary. After earning his doctorate in history, he worked as a researcher before stepping into the publishing world as editor-in-chief of Ullstein-Propyläen and later leading departments at the German daily newspaper Die Welt. In 2000, he founded his own communications firm, building it into Germany’s market leader for real estate companies before selling it in 2016.

Not one to slow down, he earned a second doctorate in sociology with a groundbreaking thesis on the psychology of the super-rich, later published as The Wealth Elite. His body of work now includes 26 books translated into dozens of languages, and he is a regular contributor to major media outlets across Europe, the U.S., Asia, and Latin America.

This conversation is an eye-opening look at money, motivation, and mindset from one of the world’s leading voices on the subject.

Tune in and discover insights that could reshape how you think about success.

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

Para-Shield - Advanced Herbal Cleanse to detox the gut, strengthen natural defenses, support digestive balance, and eliminate pesky intruders: Get your first bottle for $15

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

NEW Telo-Vital - A Revolutionary Anti-Aging Protocol: Get your first bottle for $49

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10

Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT

Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT

Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT

Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off

Share

Leave a comment