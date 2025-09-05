From The Archives: with Educator, Author, and founder of Classical Conversations, Leigh Bortins

This week on From the Archives, I’m revisiting a conversation with Leigh Bortins, internationally acclaimed educator, author, and founder of Classical Conversations (CC). Leigh is widely recognized for her gift of making the tools of learning clear, accessible, and inspiring for parents and students alike.

As the chief visionary officer of CC, Leigh has played a major role in shaping the modern classical education movement, supporting families in all 50 states and across 30 countries. She has authored books like The Core, The Question, and The Conversation, offering parents practical insight into teaching the classical trivium at home.

In this episode, Leigh shares her heart for home-centered learning and the global growth of the classical Christian education model. We also talk about:

The roots and future of the classical education movement.

How parents can confidently step into teaching their children at home.

Why the trivium—grammar, logic, and rhetoric—still matters today.

What it looks like to raise children as lifelong learners.

Whether you’re a parent, educator, or just curious about how education is being reimagined, this conversation will leave you inspired to think differently about how we learn and grow.

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

Para-Shield - Advanced Herbal Cleanse to detox the gut, strengthen natural defenses, support digestive balance, and eliminate pesky intruders: Get your first bottle for $15

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

NEW Telo-Vital - A Revolutionary Anti-Aging Protocol: Get your first bottle for $49

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10

Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT

Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT

Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT

Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off

Share

Leave a comment