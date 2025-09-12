From The Archives: Remembering Charlie Kirk

This week on From the Archives, we revisit one of the most memorable conversations I had with Charlie Kirk – a man whose voice, vision, and faith left a lasting impact on America and beyond. Yesterday, Charlie’s life was tragically cut short, and today we honor not only what he accomplished, but who he was.

Charlie Kirk was more than the founder and president of Turning Point USA. He was a tireless advocate for freedom, faith, and the values that built this nation. With Turning Point’s presence on thousands of campuses and hundreds of thousands of young people inspired by his leadership, Charlie championed the cause of limited government, free markets, and a future rooted in truth. He stood courageously for what he believed in and gave a generation the confidence to do the same.

He was also a prolific author and speaker, the host of The Charlie Kirk Show, and a young man whose influence reached millions every single day. But more than all of that, Charlie was a bold witness for Christ, unashamed to speak truth in love, and unwavering in his belief that God calls us to defend what is good and right.

As we revisit this interview, may it serve not only as a reminder of his brilliance and conviction, but also as a call to carry forward the mission he lived for. Charlie’s work on earth is done, but his legacy is not. It lives on in every heart he inspired, in every young person he emboldened, and in every life he touched.

May you rest now in His presence, Charlie. You ran your race with courage and faith. We will take it from here.

Forever remembered.

