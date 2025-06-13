From The Archives: Deep Dive with Dr. Billy DeMoss

In this electrifying edition of From The Archives: Deep Dive, I sit down with one of the most outspoken figures in holistic health and chiropractic philosophy—Dr. Billy DeMoss.
Known for his fearless truth-telling and boundary-pushing approach to wellness, Dr. DeMoss has spent decades at the forefront of the natural health movement. As a chiropractor, educator, and founder of the legendary CAL JAM health conference, he’s built a reputation for challenging medical orthodoxy, confronting corporate influence, and empowering people to think critically about their health and freedom.
This deep dive goes beyond chiropractic care. Dr. DeMoss unpacks everything from the assault on informed consent and bodily autonomy to the spiritual roots of healing and the real forces shaping global health policy.
Expect high energy, big truths, and no holding back.
If you’re ready to explore the intersection of wellness, resistance, and awakening—this conversation is one you will want to hear.
Today’s Show Sponsors:
Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14
Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39
Para-Shield - Advanced Herbal Cleanse to detox the gut, strengthen natural defenses, support digestive balance, and eliminate pesky intruders: Get your first bottle for $15
Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10
Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT
Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10
Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10
NEW Telo-Vital - A Revolutionary Anti-Aging Protocol: Get your first bottle for $49
Cardio Miracle – Save 15%
My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT
Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT
The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10
Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT
Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT
Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT
Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off
Share this post