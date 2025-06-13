From The Archives: Deep Dive with Dr. Billy DeMoss

In this electrifying edition of From The Archives: Deep Dive, I sit down with one of the most outspoken figures in holistic health and chiropractic philosophy—Dr. Billy DeMoss.

Known for his fearless truth-telling and boundary-pushing approach to wellness, Dr. DeMoss has spent decades at the forefront of the natural health movement. As a chiropractor, educator, and founder of the legendary CAL JAM health conference, he’s built a reputation for challenging medical orthodoxy, confronting corporate influence, and empowering people to think critically about their health and freedom.

This deep dive goes beyond chiropractic care. Dr. DeMoss unpacks everything from the assault on informed consent and bodily autonomy to the spiritual roots of healing and the real forces shaping global health policy.

Expect high energy, big truths, and no holding back.

If you’re ready to explore the intersection of wellness, resistance, and awakening—this conversation is one you will want to hear.

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

Para-Shield - Advanced Herbal Cleanse to detox the gut, strengthen natural defenses, support digestive balance, and eliminate pesky intruders: Get your first bottle for $15

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

NEW Telo-Vital - A Revolutionary Anti-Aging Protocol: Get your first bottle for $49

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10

Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT

Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT

Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT

Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off

Share

Leave a comment