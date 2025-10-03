From The Archives: Deep Dive with author, speaker, media personality, ordained pastor, and fearless advocate for truth, Donica Hudson

This week we revisit a powerful conversation with Donica Hudson—author, speaker, media personality, ordained pastor, and fearless advocate for truth. A graduate of Wake Forest University and certified in trauma healing, Donica has lived her faith in action, taking bold stands when it mattered most.

She and her husband made national headlines when they filed a lawsuit against the Federal Government during North Carolina’s infamous “bathroom bill” battle—refusing to back down when it came to protecting their children. Her courage opened doors to speak on the Women for Trump Bus Tour and share her message with Congressional Wives in Washington, D.C.

Donica is also the founder of IHP Global Ministries and the Truth Tellers Network, equipping believers to stand strong in prayer and action. Her book, Pray America Great, has inspired Christians across the nation to intercede with boldness. More recently, she authored the historic Declaration of Covenant for the First Landing 1607 Project, where she hosted leaders like Glenn Beck, David Barton, and Michele Bachmann in a moving ceremony of repentance and rededication of America to God.

Donica Hudson’s life is a testimony of courage, prayer, and uncompromising truth. Her passion for restoring America’s covenant with God is contagious—and it will challenge you to take your place on the frontlines of faith and freedom.

This is an episode that will stir your heart and strengthen your resolve—listen in and be inspired to pray and act with the same boldness that Donica carries.

