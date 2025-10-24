From The Archives: Deep Dive with a New Zealand Māori blues musician, pastor, and political dissident, Billy Te Kahika Jr.

In a world where speaking truth invites persecution, few have paid the price quite like Billy Te Kahika Jr. – a New Zealand Māori blues musician, pastor, and political dissident whose courage to challenge his government’s overreach turned him from public figure to public target.

A former political candidate and founder of the New Zealand Public Party, Billy became one of the most outspoken voices against the nation’s sweeping lockdown laws during the COVID-19 era. What followed was an all-out campaign by the state and media to silence, discredit, and destroy him – a pattern now all too familiar to anyone who dares question authority.

In this powerful episode, I sit down with Billy for a raw, unfiltered look at what’s really happening in New Zealand – and what his story reveals about the global erosion of freedom. We trace his journey from musician to truth-seeker, from political activism to faith-based leadership, and from public controversy to the production of his groundbreaking new documentary, River of Lies – The New Zealand Scamdemic Investigative Documentary.

Billy and I unpack the rise of the socialist movement within New Zealand’s government, the weaponization of media narratives, and how the relentless targeting of citizens who dissent mirrors a broader international pattern of suppression and control. His personal story of persecution, loss, and unwavering conviction is one that resonates deeply with anyone who has ever stood on the side of truth – no matter the cost.

We also discuss how faith, courage, and conviction anchor the resistance, and why the next generation must understand that freedom is not a guarantee – it’s a responsibility.

This is more than a conversation about New Zealand. It’s a warning – and a call to awareness for every person watching the steady tightening of global control.

Join me as we go beneath the surface of politics and propaganda to expose the deeper spiritual and societal battle unfolding today. This is one episode you won’t want to miss.

Today’s Show Sponsors:

Friday Focus newsletter

Zeolite – Heavy Metal Detox: Get your first bottle for only $14

Pure Body Gut and Cellular Detox Duo: Get your first pack for $39

Para-Shield - Advanced Herbal Cleanse to detox the gut, strengthen natural defenses, support digestive balance, and eliminate pesky intruders: Get your first bottle for $15

Opti Supplements: 10% off with code DRT10

Dr.T apparel at The Tenpenny Store: 10% off with code DRT

Green Energy – with nattokinase – Get your 1st bottle for $10

Gluco-Control – control cravings and blood sugar spikes - FOR A LIMITED TIME GET IT FOR ONLY $10

NEW Telo-Vital - A Revolutionary Anti-Aging Protocol: Get your first bottle for $49

Walking With God book

Eye on the Evidence substack

On Walking With God substack

The Tenpenny Report

Tenpennyecp.com

Become a Member

Join the Newsletter

Cardio Miracle – Save 15%

My Pillow – Save up to 67% with code DRT

Adaptobliss Specialty Coffee with Lion’s Mane – Get 10% off with code DRT

The Wellness Blanket - 10% off with code DRT10

Micronic Silver - 15% off with code DRT

Apricot Seeds - 10% off with code DRT

Juvent plate - $500 off with code DRT

Amata Life - menopause solutions and relief - 10% off

Share

Leave a comment