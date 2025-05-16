From The Archives: Deep Dive with Dr. William Falconer

Dr. William Falconer is a trailblazer in holistic veterinary medicine whose journey from conventional practice to global homeopathic care has transformed how we understand animal health.

Dr. Falconer began his veterinary career in 1980, trained in the standard model of pharmaceuticals and surgery. But after seven years of practicing the latest medical interventions, he encountered a deeper calling — one that led him to retrain in holistic methods and ultimately devote his practice entirely to homeopathy.

What began as a shift in clinical approach became a full-blown mission. By 2008, Dr. Falconer recognized a troubling pattern: the very animals he was treating were becoming sick not from their environments, but from well-intentioned but harmful interventions — excessive vaccinations, chemical pest control, and nutrient-poor diets. These insights sparked a new focus: not just healing pets one at a time, but empowering their owners through education.

Through his popular blog and online presence, Dr. Falconer now reaches pet parents around the world, teaching them how to return to nature-based prevention, reclaim control over their animals’ health, and raise vibrantly healthy pets with confidence.

Join us as we explore his powerful insights, practical wisdom, and the natural principles behind lifelong wellness for the animals we love.

